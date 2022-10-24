Read full article on original website
Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican
Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KFYR-TV
Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need. The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
Flathead Beacon
Montana’s Proposed Digital Privacy Amendment, Explained
As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data. Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with...
Montana doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
KFYR-TV
Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from various industries who oppose Measure 1 gathered at the Capitol today to discuss how the current system works and why the measure would slow progress. The Measure would impose term limits on state legislators to serve no more than 8 years in the House...
Two weeks from Montana midterm elections, 20% of absentee ballots turned in
The Montana Secretary of State’s website shows statewide, about 760,000 Montanans are registered to vote and almost two-thirds of voters are registered to vote absentee.
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
KFYR-TV
DOJ’s Election Day program: how to report voting concerns
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fargo will oversee complaints people have related to election day in North Dakota. The Election Day Program runs nationwide, and in North Dakota, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk will lead the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He says complaints can span an array of election-related concerns and will be forwarded to the FBI.
As energy rates increase, Montana DPHHS offers assistance program
While all costs are on the rise, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services offers an assistance program to help with energy costs for low-income ratepayers.
KFYR-TV
Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo. If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden. ”He was...
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
KFYR-TV
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the CDC sent out new recommendations regarding COVID vaccine booster requirements for school-aged children, Governor Burgum tweeted his thoughts. Governor Burgum said that “North Dakota immunization requirements are set by state law, not the CDC. They do not, and will not, include the COVID-19 vaccine.”
kiowacountypress.net
Montana land board acquires large property for public use
(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
NBCMontana
Bear conflicts continue in southwestern Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out a release detailing several conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana. There were no injuries in these conflicts, although on grizzly bear was euthanized and others were relocated. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Best Private High School in Montana
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KFYR-TV
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The three-class system for high school basketball in North Dakota is being proposed again. This time, it’s gaining serious momentum. A survey was conducted with member schools in February of 2022, and more than 85% of responses were in support. After overwhelming support from the survey, a focus group made up of a representative from each region put together a proposal. That proposal was finalized earlier this month.
