New York State

NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
New York Giants are getting insane value out of backup cornerback

The New York Giants have needed many players to step up throughout this special 6-1 start to the 2022 season. One position, in particular, is cornerback. With Aaron Robinson only starting and playing one entire game, landing on injured reserve, the Giants have needed someone to contribute on the outside opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. Over the last four games, they have gotten terrific play from sixth-year veteran, Fabian Moreau.
New York Giants expected to receive calls on one speedy wide receiver at trade deadline

The New York Giants may sit 6–1 on the season, but it is yet to be determined if they will be sellers or buyers at the 2022 trade deadline. The expectation was that they will be sellers, looking to recoup draft capital from some of their more talented players. However, the team has exceeded all expectations under the leadership of Brian Daboll, which has changed the narrative on their playoff hopes and whether they should begin bolstering the roster currently or wait until next off-season.
NFL World Reacts To Jets, Jaguars Trade

The New York Jets quickly found a new running back after losing star rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear. On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're sending a sixth-round draft pick that could elevate to a fifth.
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors

Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced

After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
New York Giants preparing to make decision on Nick Gates’s future with the team

The New York Giants could have offensive line reinforcements on the way. Former starting center Nick Gates could be making his return to the team. Gates returned to practice at the beginning of this month, giving the Giants 21-days to decide on his future. As that time period comes to a close, the New York Giants are preparing to make a decision on Nick Gates’s future.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall suffers season-ending injury

The worst-case scenario with the New York Jets star rookie running back Breece Hall has officially been confirmed. It was just reported by multiple sources that Hall did indeed suffer a torn ACL and also has a meniscus injury that will sideline him for the rest of 2022. Just a crushing blow for the special rookie and this high-flying Jets football team.
Giants receive great news on OL Nick Gates coming back from injury

The New York Giants have remained patient with former undrafted free agent Nick Gates from the 2018 class of collegiate talent. Coming out of Nebraska, Gates always had a competitive edge and a chip on his shoulder, putting together an admirable rookie season with the Giants back in 2019. He played in 291 total offensive snaps, proving enough to warrant a starting job in 2020 as the team’s primary center.
Jets lose RB Breece Hall, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker for season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In the span of seven offensive plays Sunday, the New York Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker -- two of their top players -- to season-ending injuries. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear and a meniscus injury for Hall, who...
The New York Giants are raising their own expectations after 6-1 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Listening to the New York Giants talk after Sunday's 23-17 victory in Jacksonville sounded somewhat unrecognizable. They weren't simply content with a win. Coach Brian Daboll almost immediately noted they had "made it tougher than we needed to." Not long after, running back Saquon Barkley spoke...
Jets Trade For James Robinson After Nightmare Morning

After the Jets lost star rookie running back Breece Hall, Joe Douglas quickly went to work before the day was over. Despite winning against one of the best defenses in football, New York still left Denver with two clouds looming over them. Both star rookie running back Breece Hall, and stud offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker left the game early with injuries.
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
Brady Quinn Taking Heat For His Jets Season Prediction

Early in the 2022 season, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh made a bold statement to reporters. His statement was how he’s keeping receipts of all the doubters of his team. However, he’s not the only one keeping receipts. It seems fans of the team are keeping...
