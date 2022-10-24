ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ESPN

MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source

Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

How Much Are Referees in the NHL Paid?

How much are referees in the NHL paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions,...
NBC Philadelphia

Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies

Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

ESPN Sells X Games to Group Managed by Phoenix Suns Minority Owner

ESPN sold its majority stake of the iconic X and Winter X Games to MSP Sports Capital on Wednesday. The private equity firm – which also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams – is run by Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi. Najafi rose to prominence last month when he publicly called for Robert Sarver’s removal as majority owner of the NBA franchise.
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

San Diego Wave recruits head coach Casey Stoney's son to tell her she won NWSL Coach of the Year

The San Diego Wave's first season in the NWSL was a fun one, so the club decided to have a little fun honoring the woman in charge. Wave head coach Casey Stoney was named the NWSL Coach of the Year on Wednesday after a season that saw her team finish third in the regular season standings in its first year of existence. The club recruited Stoney's son Teddy to break the news to her in person, during a postseason team get-together.
SAN DIEGO, CA

