ESPN
MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source
Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
ESPN
San Diego Wave's Alex Morgan, Chicago Red Stars' Mallory Pugh named in NWSL Best XI
San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan and fellow U.S. Women's National Team compatriots Sofia Huerta of OL Reign and Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars were named to the NWSL Best XI first team on Tuesday. Morgan, a forward, won the Golden Boot with a career-best 15 goals while...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Philadelphia
How Much Are Referees in the NHL Paid?
How much are referees in the NHL paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions,...
NBC Philadelphia
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Manager Picks Nola Over Wheeler to Start World Series Game 1. Here's Why
The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday. Nola is 2-1...
NBC Philadelphia
ESPN Sells X Games to Group Managed by Phoenix Suns Minority Owner
ESPN sold its majority stake of the iconic X and Winter X Games to MSP Sports Capital on Wednesday. The private equity firm – which also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams – is run by Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi. Najafi rose to prominence last month when he publicly called for Robert Sarver’s removal as majority owner of the NBA franchise.
San Diego Wave recruits head coach Casey Stoney's son to tell her she won NWSL Coach of the Year
The San Diego Wave's first season in the NWSL was a fun one, so the club decided to have a little fun honoring the woman in charge. Wave head coach Casey Stoney was named the NWSL Coach of the Year on Wednesday after a season that saw her team finish third in the regular season standings in its first year of existence. The club recruited Stoney's son Teddy to break the news to her in person, during a postseason team get-together.
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
