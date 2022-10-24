Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.

18 HOURS AGO