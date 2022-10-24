Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with the game's big bad
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II players are loving the campaign, pouring praise on the realism and satisfying gameplay. And, expectedly, they are head over heels for Valeria Garza, the Latina antagonist and leader of the Las Almas Cartel. Garza is introduced in an interrogation scene where she has stepped...
Modern Warfare II Leak Details Four Unlockable Weapon Mastery Camos
Notable leaker Metaphor has seemingly revealed what mastery camos players will be working towards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty fans have long used weapon camouflages as visual cues to show off their mastery of certain guns. Every Call of Duty title typically has challenges attached to each of their available weapons that can unlock a new camo when completed. These challenges can range from performing a certain amount of headshots to eliminating players with no attachments equipped.
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
Fans Of The Call Of Duty Series Have Praised The Amsterdam Level In Modern Warfare 2 For Its Realistic Presentation
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is October 28, but content makers who have had early access to the game have been giving us glimpses of the game already. One of the early stages of Modern Warfare 2 occurs in Amsterdam. This level appears to be setting the tone for the game’s narrative, which includes Iranian generals and drug traffickers.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Weapons Mastery Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date
The latest Call of Duty is on its way, just in time for the holidays. But for those who may not want to wait for Black Friday or the holiday season, they will be able to grab it soon. Here is exactly when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date will be.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Player Makes a Real-World Comparison for the Amsterdam Level; Gamers Appreciate the Realistic Graphics
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the next big title that players are waiting to get their hands on. Activision experienced successful Beta testing periods and are now looking towards a grand release for their most ambitious title to date. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 sees the return of the iconic Task Force 141 Squad along with other nostalgic moments that players will appreciate. Recently, we have learned about the visuals for one of the missions in the campaign that players have been raving about.
Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta
Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
Modern Warfare 2 post-credits scene reimagines Call of Duty's most infamous level
Some things don't need a remake.
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC. After pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play. A...
