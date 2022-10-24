ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released

Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State football: Big Ten unveils 2023 conference schedule

There’s never a time the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry isn’t a topic of discussion in the Great Lakes State. While this week is all about Saturday’s showdown between the Spartans and Wolverines in Ann Arbor, one fan base will quickly look toward next year’s edition of the 100-plus-year-old series for its next shot at statewide bragging rights.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy