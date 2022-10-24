Read full article on original website
The Big Ten announced its 2023 football schedule. Which teams will Penn State play?
Penn State will begin the season with two straight non-conference home games.
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released
Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
Penn State will open 2023 Big Ten schedule on the road for 8th season in a row
The Big Ten has taken Penn State and football coach James Franklin on a trip around the Midwest and Maryland for its past seven conference openers, and the 2023 season will be No. 8. Big Ten officials released the ’23 conference schedule Wednesday, and Penn State will open Sept. 16...
Michigan vs. Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, Wolverines Favored Big Over Sparty
It's officially Michigan State week — mount up.
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
Michigan State football: Big Ten unveils 2023 conference schedule
There’s never a time the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry isn’t a topic of discussion in the Great Lakes State. While this week is all about Saturday’s showdown between the Spartans and Wolverines in Ann Arbor, one fan base will quickly look toward next year’s edition of the 100-plus-year-old series for its next shot at statewide bragging rights.
Jeff Okudah wows Detroit Lions with busy showing from new role in the box
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions deployed Jeff Okudah from a new role against the Dallas Cowboys, moving the young cornerback into the box, leading to an ultra-productive showing in Week 8. Okudah notched a career-high 15 tackles against the Cowboys, and the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell are...
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for first round of postseason
ANN ARBOR – The second part of the Michigan high school football season is upon us and four teams from the Ann Arbor area have an opportunity to keep their seasons going this Friday in the playoff openers. As the teams from the area make their final adjustments ahead...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly sets special flyover plans ahead of rivalry clash with Michigan State
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Michigan is set to be a big game for Week 9 as the game will have a special flyover before the game. Before the game kicks off between the two rivals, there will be a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters over Michigan Stadium per a report from Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports.
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
Two-time golf state champ Mia Melendez is halfway to legendary status
ANN ARBOR – There are only three Michigan girls golfers who won individual state titles in all four years of high school and Mia Melendez is halfway there. Of course, it’s hard to predict whether the Ann Arbor Greenhills sophomore will become the fourth, but it’s clear the young standout is confident in her chances.
Michigan students’ declining test scores are ‘clearest picture yet’ of pandemic learning loss
Newly released test scores shows Michigan students continue to struggle to reach pre-pandemic academic achievements, leaving educators grappling with solutions on how to move students forward. Michigan students’ scores on the National Assessment on Educational Progress (NAEP) math and reading tests in the fourth and eighth grade were below the...
