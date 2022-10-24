Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's role in the offense will remain the same, per head coach Doug Pederson. "You're not going to see anything different from TJ," Pederson said. Etienne is the Jaguars' clear lead back after James Robinson was traded to the New York Jets, but Pederson cautioned that the team wants to make sure the second-year back makes it through the season healthy. Etienne played a career-high 80% of the offensive snaps last week and finished with his first 100-yard rushing day on 15 touches. He should see a similar workload in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday. Pederson indicated that JaMycal Hasty will be the primary backup.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO