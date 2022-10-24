Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
CBS Sports
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
NFL World Reacts To Jets, Jaguars Trade
The New York Jets quickly found a new running back after losing star rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear. On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're sending a sixth-round draft pick that could elevate to a fifth.
Gene Frenette: Jaguars trading James Robinson for 6th-round pick feels like premature move
This isn’t the Jaguars’ exit many foresaw for James Robinson, among the greatest undrafted free agents in franchise history. Dealing the third-year running back to the New York Jets late Monday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick carries moderate to above-average risk, albeit not fully knowing any physical limitations he might have the rest of...
WJCL
Jaguars send James Robinson to the Jets for future sixth round draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville jaguars making some big moves Monday night trading running back, James Robinson to the New York Jets for a future sixth round pick, that could become a fifth round pick according to reports. Due to the elevated play of Travis Etienne, who was drafted...
FOX Sports
Jaguars' trade gives Travis Etienne reins at RB: AFC South analysis
Doug Pederson said the Jacksonville Jaguars would find ways to get James Robinson on the field. After the third-year running back's lack of involvement in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which he had no carries or receptions on one target, Pederson acknowledged that Robinson was a bit banged up. "Some lower body issues, mostly in his knees right now," the coach said. Pederson, however, indicated that Robinson was healthy enough to play, but that Travis Etienne was performing well and had earned the extended run.
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While it is unclear Grugier-Hill's reason to leave the team, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll on surprising Seahawks leading the NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'
With their 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks landed themselves the top spot in the NFC West. Head coach Pete Carroll said he had no clue the win gave them the division lead, but was naturally thrilled when he found out. After the game, Carroll said,...
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
numberfire.com
Travis Etienne role to remain same in Jaguars offense
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's role in the offense will remain the same, per head coach Doug Pederson. "You're not going to see anything different from TJ," Pederson said. Etienne is the Jaguars' clear lead back after James Robinson was traded to the New York Jets, but Pederson cautioned that the team wants to make sure the second-year back makes it through the season healthy. Etienne played a career-high 80% of the offensive snaps last week and finished with his first 100-yard rushing day on 15 touches. He should see a similar workload in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday. Pederson indicated that JaMycal Hasty will be the primary backup.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
Comments / 0