NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Steelers vs Eagles: 4 early causes for concern
The Pittsburgh Steelers are limping toward their bye week with one more stop to go. This week Pittsburgh will travel to Philadelphia to take on the surging Eagles who are currently the top seed in the NFL. There is plenty to be worried about this week. Containing Jalen Hurts. Eagles...
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin refers to QB Kenny Pickett as a 'fish in water'
Despite some struggles with interceptions, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has looked very mature and poised in his first NFL starts. The results haven’t been as hoped on the scoreboard but there is definitely hope for the future with Pickett at quarterback. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave...
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts Presents "Awesome Challenge" for Steelers
Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing. This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity. Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Role reduced
Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. Robinson's production dropped off significantly from him posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps, as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable for Thursday
Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews played through the same injury and handled his full allotment of snaps (87 percent) in Sunday's win over the Browns, but he finished the game without a catch and then was held out of practice Monday through Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable for Thursday night, while WR Rashod Bateman (foot) looks to be in better shape after the Ravens listed him as a full practice participant Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Listed as limited Wednesday
Freiermuth (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Freiermuth, who missed his team's Week 6 win over the Buccaneers due to a concussion, returned to action in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, logging 44 of a possible 75 snaps on offense en route to catching eight of his nine targets for 75 yards. Now that he's on the injury report with an ankle issue, the tight end's status is worth monitoring in the coming days, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Freiermuth's availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles is in danger.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Role should grow
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Wilson "will continue to become more featured in our offense," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wilson hasn't been targeted in back-to-back contests, though McDaniel said that's partially due to the rib injury he dealt with early in the season. McDaniel also said Wilson's lack of involvement is more about the fact that Trent Sherfield has been more effective with his opportunities, per Furones. Sherfield currently has a grip on the No. 3 receiver role, but if Wilson can truly progress in Miami's scheme, he could get more involved and move up the depth chart as the season continues.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
