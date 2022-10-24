ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Phillies fans in line at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear

By Vittoria Woodill
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrbs9_0ikkoBq000

Phillies fans waiting patiently for gear to arrive at Rally House in Willow Grove 02:38

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.

With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.

Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."

The line stretched around the building and down the block.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Pedro Martinez's Postgame Rant

With the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS after New Yorkers beat the drum to face Houston and exact their revenge, former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez had one simple question for Yanks fans:. "Who's your daddy now?" New York… who’s your daddy now? I just want to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

What will it cost to travel to Houston for World Series?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Some fans are getting ready to spend thousands of dollars to fly to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.Joe DiBiaggio runs Phans of Philly, a South Jersey-based travel company focused on booking trips to Philadelphia sports teams' away games. He said right now, ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park are cheaper than in Philadelphia."Houston, they've been to the World Series and playoffs recently, so I think the market's not as hot as Philadelphia," DiBiaggio said. "The fans are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy