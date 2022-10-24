ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Nolensville High School Freshman Football Team Invited to Bowl Game for the First Time in Program History

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, October 25th, the freshman football team at Nolensville High will travel to Tullahoma to play in the 56th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl.

The freshman Knights team has not lost a game this season (the varsity team is undefeated as well standing at 9-0). This is a first for Nolensville High School. Whoever wins this game will be regarded as the top freshman team in middle Tennessee.

The game will be played at 8pm at Wilkins Stadium at Tullahoma High School, located at 927 N. Jackson St, Tullahoma.

The post Nolensville High School Freshman Football Team Invited to Bowl Game for the First Time in Program History appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

TSSAA Playoff Possibilities for Rutherford Co. Teams

Below are the playoff possiblities for local teams heading into the last week of the regular season. Division I, Class 6A, Region 4 (Riverdale, Blackman, Oakland, Stewarts Creek, Rockvale) Division I, Class 6A, Region 6 (Smyrna / La Vergne) Class 1A, Region 5 (Eagleville) Division II, Class A, East Region...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

The Titans Beat the Colts for the Second Time This Season and Take Control of the AFC South

Final Score: Titans- 19 Colts- 10 After losing their first 2 games of the year, the Titans (4-2) have now won 4 games in a row after taking down division foe Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1). The only touchdown scored for Tennessee came by way of an interception return from Andrew Adams which was his first career […] The post The Titans Beat the Colts for the Second Time This Season and Take Control of the AFC South appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

The Preds Look to Bounce Back This Week From a Shaky Start to the Season

The Predators (2-4-1) have lost their last 4 games after winning their first 2 games of the year. Last week they lost to the Kings (3-4), Blue Jackets (3-4), and Flyers (4-2). This has put them in 5th place in the Central Division standings. It’s not ideal but it is still early in the season. […] The post The Preds Look to Bounce Back This Week From a Shaky Start to the Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional […] The post 4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Christian Brothers Automotive West

Congratulations to Christian Brothers Automotive for their ribbon cutting on Monday, October 24th at 11am. Christian Brothers Automotive West is located at 5219 Franklin Road (just beside Tommy’s Carwash), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-622-9467.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing […] The post Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October

A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy