How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Fan Tokens of Peruvian, Spanish and Brazilian National Soccer Teams Rally as FIFA World Cup Nears
The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles this year, is less than a month away. The event, reputed to be a net positive for the global economy, seems to have brought excitement to the so-called soccer fan tokens – cryptocurrencies that allow holders to access a variety of fan-related perks offered by soccer teams.
David Raum FIFA 23: How to Complete the Rulebreakers SBC
David Raum FIFA 23 Rulebreakers SBC went live Oct. 25 during the second week of the Ultimate Team promotion. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which EA Sports reallocates player stats to change how they operate in games. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo in Team 1 had his shooting downgraded and his dribbling upgraded. It's an exciting promotion if the correct players are chosen and upgrades are handed out correctly.
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot
For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
World Cup break for the A-League is 'land of the unknown' with players set to miss out on competitive football for almost a month
Making the Socceroos squad for November's World Cup in Qatar is no doubt the dream of many an A-League player - but for those who don't, four weeks without competitive football will create a huge unknown. The competition will pause from November 14 to December 8 as Graham Arnold and...
Which Legends Have the Best Win Rate in Apex Legends
The website used for these statistics lists five legends as the best to use in Apex Legends. Apex Legends features over 20 different legends to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. While there are no two legends who are alike, there are some legends who shine brighter than others. Apex Legends Status is a website that compiles data from the top 100 Apex Predators on each platform and puts them in a list of which legend is performing the best, as stated in their FAQ section.
How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map
Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
Manchester United's Casemiro Set To Feature In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 6
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to feature in this weeks EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 6 alongside United loanee Dean Henderson.
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Erik Ten Hag Would Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United In January
Erik Ten Hag is said to be open to allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United in January.
FIFA 23 Out of Position Release Date Confirmed
FIFA 23 Out of Position release date has been confirmed via a loading screen in Ultimate Team. Out of Position is the next FIFA Ultimate Team promotion following Rulebreakers. Out of Position looks to take elements of Shapeshifters and change a player's normal position. Position changes are even more valuable this year considering the new position system in the game. And, for those who pay attention to leaks, the full team has already been leaked ahead of the promotion starting.
Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
When Does Warzone 2 Launch?
Fans playing through Modern Warfare 2's campaign will soon be able to play Warzone 2 on Nov. 16. The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while both old and returning players can experience the campaign, many are wondering when they will be able to access other multiplayer modes and most importantly, Warzone 2, the sequel to the original game that released in 2020.
World Cup Countdown: 2022 Qatar preview, rules, format, rosters, match info, how to watch
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is so close and the countdown is well and truly on ahead of the first-ever World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East. 32 nations have qualified and all eyes will be on them for 29 days from mid-November to mid-December, as a truly unique tournament will take place across Qatar.
