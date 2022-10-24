Read full article on original website
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Pokémon GO Yamask Timed Research Explained
Pokémon GO's Yamask Timed Research event is for trainers looking to farm candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus or catch the Spirit Pokémon in its shiny form.
A Thousand Year Slumber Guide Pokémon GO
Tips and guide on completing the special research task a thousand year slumber in Pokémon GO.
Mysterious Masks in Pokémon GO Explained
Earn encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask during Pokémon GO's Mysterious Masks Special Research.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Zorua Arriving in Pokémon GO
Details about Zorua a Dark-type Pokémon that is expected to debut in Pokémon GO in time for Halloween
Pokémon GO Taipei Safari Zone: Exploration Challenge
Here is a guide on how to get your hands on Finneon in Pokémon GO's Taipei Safari Zone Exploration Challenge.
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Greavard.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Leaker Claims Las Almas is the Next Battle Royale Map in Warzone 2
A credible leaker by the name of TheGhostofHope posted a tweet stating that Las Almas, a location featured in the campaign for Modern Warfare 2, would be the next Warzone 2 map. The campaign for Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while players have been tackling the reimagined...
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
A set of Apex Legends players at the top of the game's ranking system have been caught boosting and teaming in Ranked to rake in Ranked Points and leaderboard position. Although banned according to Apex Legends' Ranked rules, boosting and teaming are both fairly difficult to detect as they don't require the use of external software, and often don't require much in the way of interacting with other players who could report them in progress. Boosters and teamers will queue for the same matches and farm kills using Mobile Respawn Beacons, which are otherwise legitimate items, so automated detection systems frequently fall short.
How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map
Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
Stickers to Debut in Apex Legends Season 15
Stickers are a new type of cosmetic coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 15, according to a report by Dexerto on Monday. With the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has held press events revealing some new stuff coming to the game with its latest major patch. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Stickers in Apex Legends.
Conscript Playable Platforms Explained
Information about what platforms the indie-game Conscript will be available on.
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Modern Warfare 2 Guide to Fixing Dev Error 6036
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone fans experienced the effects of the dev error 6036, keeping them from continuing their missions. Here's everything you need to know about fixing this bug.
Will Winter Express LTM Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
It appears a Respawn Entertainment developer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding the possible return of the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM) in Apex Legends Season 15. Winter Express is Apex Legends' go-to LTM for the holiday season, inviting players to board and capture the World’s Edge train decked out...
Historia Strigidae Gotham Knights Location Guide
Here's a breakdown of where to find all of the Historia Strigidae pages in Gotham Knights.
Which Legends Have the Best Win Rate in Apex Legends
The website used for these statistics lists five legends as the best to use in Apex Legends. Apex Legends features over 20 different legends to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. While there are no two legends who are alike, there are some legends who shine brighter than others. Apex Legends Status is a website that compiles data from the top 100 Apex Predators on each platform and puts them in a list of which legend is performing the best, as stated in their FAQ section.
