ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List

With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get

Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
DBLTAP

Leaker Claims Las Almas is the Next Battle Royale Map in Warzone 2

A credible leaker by the name of TheGhostofHope posted a tweet stating that Las Almas, a location featured in the campaign for Modern Warfare 2, would be the next Warzone 2 map. The campaign for Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while players have been tackling the reimagined...
DBLTAP

Forgotten Warzone AR Returns in YouTuber Showcase

With Warzone 2's release being just a few weeks away, many players have taken a look away from the meta-friendly guns to see what other weapons have to offer. Although most players typically find one or two good weapons and stick with them, other players have begun to branch out in search of different weapons. Although there are powerful weapons that can score players' kills and even win matches, these are usually left forgotten in favor of more meta-friendly guns.
DBLTAP

Stickers to Debut in Apex Legends Season 15

Stickers are a new type of cosmetic coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 15, according to a report by Dexerto on Monday. With the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has held press events revealing some new stuff coming to the game with its latest major patch. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Stickers in Apex Legends.
DBLTAP

How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2

Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
DBLTAP

Sleeper Cold War Gun Dominates in Warzone

With the end fast approaching for the original Warzone, many players have been taking a look at some often-forgotten guns available to use before the arrival of Warzone 2. While not every gun will be able to compete with the more meta-friendly weapons players have been using in Warzone, there are a few worth checking out. While the weapon does not boast a huge pick rate, the RPD was originally one of the top guns players would choose before the arrival of the meta-dominant Vanguard weapons. For players looking to try the RPD but don't know what loadout to take, we've got you covered.
DBLTAP

How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map

Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy