Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon GO Yamask Timed Research Explained
Pokémon GO's Yamask Timed Research event is for trainers looking to farm candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus or catch the Spirit Pokémon in its shiny form.
Mysterious Masks in Pokémon GO Explained
Earn encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask during Pokémon GO's Mysterious Masks Special Research.
Altered Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Giratina, in its Altered Forme, will be appearing in five-star raids from Oct. 20 at 10a.m. local time until Nov. 1 at 10a.m.
Zorua Arriving in Pokémon GO
Details about Zorua a Dark-type Pokémon that is expected to debut in Pokémon GO in time for Halloween
Pokémon GO Taipei Safari Zone: Exploration Challenge
Here is a guide on how to get your hands on Finneon in Pokémon GO's Taipei Safari Zone Exploration Challenge.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Greavard.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Leaker Claims Las Almas is the Next Battle Royale Map in Warzone 2
A credible leaker by the name of TheGhostofHope posted a tweet stating that Las Almas, a location featured in the campaign for Modern Warfare 2, would be the next Warzone 2 map. The campaign for Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while players have been tackling the reimagined...
Forgotten Warzone AR Returns in YouTuber Showcase
With Warzone 2's release being just a few weeks away, many players have taken a look away from the meta-friendly guns to see what other weapons have to offer. Although most players typically find one or two good weapons and stick with them, other players have begun to branch out in search of different weapons. Although there are powerful weapons that can score players' kills and even win matches, these are usually left forgotten in favor of more meta-friendly guns.
Historia Strigidae Gotham Knights Location Guide
Here's a breakdown of where to find all of the Historia Strigidae pages in Gotham Knights.
Stickers to Debut in Apex Legends Season 15
Stickers are a new type of cosmetic coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 15, according to a report by Dexerto on Monday. With the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has held press events revealing some new stuff coming to the game with its latest major patch. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Stickers in Apex Legends.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Sleeper Cold War Gun Dominates in Warzone
With the end fast approaching for the original Warzone, many players have been taking a look at some often-forgotten guns available to use before the arrival of Warzone 2. While not every gun will be able to compete with the more meta-friendly weapons players have been using in Warzone, there are a few worth checking out. While the weapon does not boast a huge pick rate, the RPD was originally one of the top guns players would choose before the arrival of the meta-dominant Vanguard weapons. For players looking to try the RPD but don't know what loadout to take, we've got you covered.
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
Conscript Playable Platforms Explained
Information about what platforms the indie-game Conscript will be available on.
How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map
Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition contents including DLC plus physical bonuses, price, how to pre-order and more.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0