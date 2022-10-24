Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Riot Forge Delays Two League of Legends Spinoff Games
Riot Forge is delaying its two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu. Riot Forge, a publishing label for third-party games created in the League of Legends universe, most recently released Ruined King: A League of Legends story, which will also be getting next-gen upgrades in 2023. During Ruined King's...
Conscript Playable Platforms Explained
Information about what platforms the indie-game Conscript will be available on.
Pokémon GO Zorua Bug Disrupts Shuppet Spotlight Hour
Bugged Zorua appeared in surprise encounters tied to Shuppet Spotlight Hour on Tuesday.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition contents including DLC plus physical bonuses, price, how to pre-order and more.
Stickers to Debut in Apex Legends Season 15
Stickers are a new type of cosmetic coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 15, according to a report by Dexerto on Monday. With the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has held press events revealing some new stuff coming to the game with its latest major patch. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Stickers in Apex Legends.
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
A set of Apex Legends players at the top of the game's ranking system have been caught boosting and teaming in Ranked to rake in Ranked Points and leaderboard position. Although banned according to Apex Legends' Ranked rules, boosting and teaming are both fairly difficult to detect as they don't require the use of external software, and often don't require much in the way of interacting with other players who could report them in progress. Boosters and teamers will queue for the same matches and farm kills using Mobile Respawn Beacons, which are otherwise legitimate items, so automated detection systems frequently fall short.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim
The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
RimWorld Biotech Pregnancies Explained
Pregnancies in RimWorld’s newest DLC, Biotech, can occur in a multitude of ways.
How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map
Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
Mysterious Masks in Pokémon GO Explained
Earn encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask during Pokémon GO's Mysterious Masks Special Research.
Will Legendaries Work in Dragonflight Pre-Patch?
The question of whether or not Legendaries will work in the Dragonflight pre-patch for World of Warcraft is answered.
Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick
A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
Will Winter Express LTM Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
It appears a Respawn Entertainment developer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding the possible return of the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM) in Apex Legends Season 15. Winter Express is Apex Legends' go-to LTM for the holiday season, inviting players to board and capture the World’s Edge train decked out...
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition is up for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here's everything that comes with the bundle, and how to get your hands on it.
