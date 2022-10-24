ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
Reuters

Soccer-Ajax coach urges players to show guts against Liverpool

AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder wants his players to rely on their self-belief so that they can overcome Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and keep alive their slim hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.
FOX Sports

Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday,. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
90min

Sporting KC signs midfielder Nemanja Radoja

Sporting Kansas City have signed 29-year-old Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja on a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s 2023 roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. Radoja made his professional debut in...
90min

90min

