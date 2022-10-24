Read full article on original website

Pokémon GO Yamask Timed Research Explained
Pokémon GO's Yamask Timed Research event is for trainers looking to farm candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus or catch the Spirit Pokémon in its shiny form.
Can Shuppet Be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
The Ghost-type Pokémon Shuppet is available to capture, but players are wondering if, like many of its brethren, it appears as a Shiny variant.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.
Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?
The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
Centre Daily
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Modes: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all modes coming to the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many modes players will be able to dive into. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer offers two distinct mode categories at launch, which are based on the type of map they are being played on.
Where the heck is Minecraft VR on Quest 2?
Minecraft VR is nothing new, but it's only been on a few platforms to date. Considering the popularity of the Quest 2, why isn't there an official version yet?
Hands-On Previews For The Callisto Protocol Are Raving
"The Callisto Protocol" isn't very far off, but previews for the sci-fi horror game have dropped, and so far, players seem impressed. While the horror title lost its connection to the "PUBG" universe, "The Callisto Protocol" seems to have something else to make it stand out in the survival horror genre — an intense melee combat system. In GameSpot's preview of "The Callisto Protocol," Jordan Ramée said that the melee combat in "The Callisto Protocol" felt unique, encouraging close-quarters combat against whatever terrifying monstrosity stares players down. In other similar types of games, players are often armed with ranged weapons and encouraged to keep enemies at a distance.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost-Type Dog Pokemon
Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below. Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:
I played virtual D&D on a real table with the Quest Pro and it was amazing
Demeo's latest update uses your VR headset's cameras to put the game board on a real table, and it couldn't be more fun.
New World: When Do Fresh Start Worlds Launch?
Find out when Fresh Start Worlds are coming to New World––and what those worlds will provide players.
The Windows Club
We were unable to verify what products you own error in Minecraft
Are you getting an error message that says We were unable to verify what products you own in Minecraft Launcher? A lot of Minecraft users have complained of seeing a red box in the launcher with this error message. The full error message that it displays is as follows:. We...
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
NieR creator’s latest mobile game deletes itself as soon as you finish it
SINOALICE is a new free-to-play mobile game by NieR’s creator Yoko Taro, but it has an interesting catch. The mobile RPG has been updated over time, and according to the game’s official Twitter account, the final verses will be added starting tomorrow, October 27. Nine verses will be...
techunwrapped.com
Play PS4 or PS5 without anyone finding out and bothering you
There are times when you feel like play console without anyone bothering you… or without anyone knowing. So, in this article we are going to tell you what you have to do if you want to play PS4 or PS5 in offline modeso that they leave you quiet for a while and you can disconnect from everything except the game, worth the redundancy.
knowtechie.com
Age of Empires is going mobile on iOS and Android
Age of Empires turns 25 this year and to help celebrate, the massively popular real-time strategy game is coming to iOS and Android. Microsoft, alongside its internal studio and creators of Age of Empires World’s Edge, announced the new mobile game during the Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast.
thecoinrise.com
First of Three Phases of Oasys Mainnet Launch Commences
Oasys, a newly-introduced EVM-compatible, multi-layered blockchain built by gamers for gamers announced its decision to finally and fully launch its Mainnet. Additionally, the protocol revealed three phases for the completion of the Mainnet launch after which a public token listing will follow. Currently, the first phase has been activated and is ongoing.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Introduces Surprising Twist to Ash vs. Leon Battle
Pokemon Journeys has officially kicked off the final Masters Tournament match as Ash Ketchum goes toe to toe with the undefeated Galar champion Leon, and the newest episode has introduced a surprise twist to their highly anticipated battle! The series has seen Ash rise through the World Coronation Series rankings with the hope that he would get to have a proper battle against Leon one day, and after taking down some of his strongest opponents in the anime's franchise to date, Ash is now one step closer to becoming a World Champion for the first real time in the anime's history.
Age of Empires is Coming to Console
After more than two decades since its initial release to PC, Age of Empires II is getting an Xbox re-release alongside Age of Empires IV! Read on to learn more about what to expect for the Age of Empires games coming to console next year. The historical real-time strategy video...
How To Heal Yourself In Scorn
After years and years of having a plethora of issues in development, "Scorn" is finally here, exclusive for the Xbox and PC platforms. The atmospheric psychological horror game was highly anticipated prior to its eventual release, and in turn, horror fans and gamers have been flocking to "Scorn" due to its acclaimed art style and punishing gameplay loop, which does not provide much in the way of hand holding. Therefore, players are left to their own devices when it comes to discovering gameplay elements such as self-healing.
dexerto.com
YouTuber reveals inside info on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paldea region map
As The Pokemon Company continues to push the narrative that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be the franchise’s first open-world title, PKMNcast – who attended the in-person preview event – has shed light on just how big the map actually is. Following the release of Pokemon Legends...
