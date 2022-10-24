ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

pdjnews.com

Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023

Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
HOLDENVILLE, OK
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

