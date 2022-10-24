Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Why Billy Bowman's Return 'Sooner Rather Than Later' Crucial in Oklahoma's Stretch Run
Oklahoma's defense is looking for a jump-start as their star safety hopes to return from a knee injury.
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from OU’s exhibition win over Oklahoma City
Oklahoma basketball fans got their first impression of what the 2022-23 season might look like as the Sooner men prepped for the season with a 89-53 exhibition win over the Oklahoma City Stars. Sooner second-year head coach Porter Moser said at Big 12 Media Days last week in Kansas City...
Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Gives Billy Bowman Update, Sheds Light on Graham's Move to WR
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables recapped the work the Sooners put in on the open week to prepare for the final five games of the season on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Names Team Captains For Road Trip to Ames
The Sooners announced a new set of captains on Tuesday before the team hits the road.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Coach Speak: Oklahoma Managed Practice Reps to Stay Fresh Ahead of Iowa State
The Sooners get back to action against the Iowa State Cyclones this week after the bye week.
Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings' Big Hit Gives Sooner Coaches, Teammates Confidence
Will Billy Bowman's injury, "RSJ" had practiced well enough to get playing time at safety, and he delivered with a good performance against Kansas.
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Placed Into Six-Day Window
The Sooners and the Bears will meet in Norman on Nov. 5 after last year's explosive contest in Waco.
Brent Venables 'Indebted Forever' to Clemson
Current Oklahoma head coach and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables joined Faxon Childress on WCCP The Roar to discuss his decade-long tenure as a member of Dabo Swinney's coaching staff.
WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Interview
Watch as Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White met with the local media coming off of OU's bye week.
District 5A-3 showdown in Del City tops this week's Top 10 Oklahoma games to watch
By Glen Brockenbush Del City photo by Michael Kinney We’ve reached the penultimate week of the season, and there aren’t too many battles of unbeaten teams on the menu. This week also doesn’t offer just a ton of ranked matchups, either. However, with the end of the regular season just ...
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
pdjnews.com
Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023
Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
okcfox.com
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
okctalk.com
Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
okcfox.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
