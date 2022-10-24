Read full article on original website
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
markerzone.com
AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
NHL
Bedard draws comparisons to Patrick Kane on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected 2023 No. 1 pick 'makes it look so easy,' according to Central Scouting director. Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, according to NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr. "I know Connor...
NHL
Sorokin makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves and the New York Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 3-0 at UBS Arena on Wednesday. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the season and 11th in the NHL. He tied the Islanders record with seven last season. "He was outstanding,"...
NHL
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
NHL
2023 Draft: Bedard gets A on Central Scouting's players to watch list
Center could be second player from Regina selected No. 1. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, earned an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel released Tuesday. The list is a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all...
NHL
Georgiev makes 44 saves, Avalanche defeat Rangers in shootout
NEW YORK -- Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves in his return to Madison Square Garden to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday. Georgiev, who played for the Rangers from 2017-22 before he was traded to the Avalanche on July 7, stopped Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere in the shootout. He is 4-0-1 this season with a 2.56 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
NHL
Trotz not ready to coach again, Original Six team could spark 'intrigue'
Was candidate for Jets after being fired by Islanders. Barry Trotz said he's not quite ready to return to the NHL, but he would be potentially interested in coaching one of the more historic franchises if the opportunity presented itself. "Original Six, for me, I have never coached an Original...
NHL
Registration Open Nov. 1 for Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey Program
Registration is now open for the winter session of Sidney Crosby's Little Penguins 'Learn to Play Hockey' program. The program, now in its 15th season, has provided free equipment and lessons to more than 14,500 local children since its inception in 2008. Children ages 5-9 years old will learn the...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
Flyers acquire forward Evan Barratt from Chicago for Cooper Zech
Acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Barratt will report to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
Poulin Family Makes Mad Dash to See Sam's NHL Debut
Annick Poulin was out for a walk with friends on this beautiful afternoon in Quebec when she received a phone call from a Pennsylvania number. It was Penguins director of team operations Jason Seidling, calling with some incredible news about her son - Pittsburgh's first-round draft pick in 2019 - ahead of the team's matchup with the Flames in Calgary.
NHL
Amerks Update | Subban returns to practice
The Rochester Americans will wrap up their set of three road games Friday and Saturday when they visit the Laval Rocket for back-to-back meetings at Place Bell. Rochester currently sits atop the North Division with a 3-2-0 overall record. The Amerks are off to a hot start at home, recording...
