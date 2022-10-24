ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

cnycentral.com

Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall

SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A CNY school district’s string of superintendent shakeups and what that cost taxpayers

Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District has churned through three superintendents in the past eight years. It’s a series of hires that has cost the district’s taxpayers more than $200,000 in salaries that resulted in no work. In two cases, the school board members making these decisions never provided public explanation for why the superintendents moved on.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

