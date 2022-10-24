Read full article on original website
Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
Mayor Michaels Announces Purchase Of Former Tops Market By River View Pediatrics Practice
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local...
Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
A CNY school district’s string of superintendent shakeups and what that cost taxpayers
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District has churned through three superintendents in the past eight years. It’s a series of hires that has cost the district’s taxpayers more than $200,000 in salaries that resulted in no work. In two cases, the school board members making these decisions never provided public explanation for why the superintendents moved on.
Before Biden arrives, Micron meets with school, religious leaders to talk up CNY’s chip fab future
Micron Technology representatives have been making the rounds with local leaders in the Syracuse area in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s visit to celebrate the computer chip maker’s pledge to bring thousands of jobs to Central New York. Already this week, Micron officials have met...
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
Town of Clay likely won't see changes from Micron plant investment until 2023
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The $100 billion investment in New York is expected to cover a large plot of land in the backyards of many Central New Yorkers. Changes will need to be made to roads, houses will need to be built, and the impact on the environment is now a hot topic of discussion.
Upcoming e-recycling event in Syracuse may be the last due to new statewide regulations
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Due to new recycling regulations going into effect, the e-recycling event held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse may be the last one ever, according to electronics recycling company Sunnking. Sunnking announced an upcoming free e-recycling event at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 29...
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
Central New York Doctor to pay $900K in settlement to resolve Medicaid fraud, NYS AG says
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Office of New York State Attorney General (OAG) Letitia James in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, announced Monday that they reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi and his medical practice in Central New York. Dr. Mehdi is the principal owner of Ahmad...
DMV officials tour Syracuse Airport and remind travelers of deadline to switch to REAL IDs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Officials with The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) visited three airports this week, including the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, to inform travelers of the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. Beginning on May 3, 2023, a REAL...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Rosalie’s Cucina, Burger King have restaurant inspection violations; 50 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 2 to 8:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
NYS Police ask for public's help to locate missing Oswego County teen
PULASKI, N.Y. — New York State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk who they say was last seen on October 9 leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the Village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Troopers describe Cronk as being 5’11, weighing around140 pounds, with blue eyes and...
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
