Gizmodo
Doctor Who Ends Jodie Whittaker's Era With an Infuriating Mess
The era of the 13th Doctor is over, and it went out how ultimately much of Chris Chibnall’s time as Doctor Who’s showrunner went over the last four years: with moments of brilliance outshined by a plodding, unwieldy mess of narratives that threatened to drag its excellent star down with it. In that way, it’s perhaps a fitting finale, if an unjust one.
David Tennant's Doctor Who return brought back this lapsed Whovian
The Power of the Doctor did the almost impossible: gave Jodie Whittaker a brilliant sendoff and brought back my favorite Doctor. Now I’m hooked all over again.
Doctor Who Am I review – a genial dive into the Whoniverse with one of its creators
When Matthew Jacobs’s name is first displayed on screen in this likable documentary, he is identified as a “mid-level screenwriter”; it’s more of a self-deprecating description than a diss given that he is one of the film’s co-directors (along with Vanessa Yuille) as well as the feature’s star subject. But his filmography is a mixed bag, and includes several things you may never have heard of (Bar America and the cartoon Justin and the Knights of Valour), little remembered reworkings of established works (a 1994 version of Lassie, Young Indiana Jones TV movies), the original story for one of Disney’s least popular works (The Emperor’s New Groove), the film adaptation for one stone-cold British cult classic (Paperhouse, 1988), and the script for 1996’s Doctor Who: The Movie.
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Kept Her Companions and Viewers at a Distance
Jodie Whittaker takes the TARDIS for her final flight in the Doctor Who special, “Power of the Doctor,” which airs Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on BBC America. Whittaker’s 13th Doctor broke the mold in a major way, and it wasn’t just because she was the first woman to play our favorite Time Lord. She was also the first Doctor in the new series without a serious romantic relationship — in many ways a regressive throwback to the more overtly chaste Doctors from the original series.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
Game of Thrones actor is a direct descendant of famous classic writer Charles Dickens
For fans of Games of Thrones, the character known as Viserys Targaryen was a king. In real life, Viserys was played by British actor Harry Lloyd. According to Game of Thrones trivia, Lloyd only had five appearances on Game of Thrones and was the "shortest-running starring cast member of the show". He was in one of the show's most iconic death scenes.
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Daemon
'House of the Dragon' fans should keep a close eye on Daemon in the season finale.
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
In 'Interview With the Vampire,' Claudia Is an Unruly Young Vamp With Bite and Bark
In the AMC series, Claudia's journey has just begun and if it follows the path of her character in the book, things are about to turn deadly and we aren't referring to her victims. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to Claudia in Interview With the Vampire? Our advice is,...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel think Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”
House Of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has said that he and his co-star Matt Smith have a theory that Prince Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”. In a new video interview with NME, Frankel, who portrays the Ser Criston in the Game Of Thrones spin-off prequel series, said that Smith (Daemon Targaryen) believes their characters have repressed sexual desire for one another.
BBC
James Corden: How Jez Butterworth's 'bombshell' drama lured him back to acting
Writer Jez Butterworth is no stranger to black comedy. Best-known for award-winning plays such as Mojo, Jerusalem and The Ferryman, his work has tackled heavy-duty themes such as toxic masculinity and national identity but always with a dollop of dark humour. His latest work is Amazon Prime TV series Mammals,...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Explains Its Supernatural World
To say that Chainsaw Man is a unique imagining of supernatural lore would be an understatement. Even in the wild world of anime, Chainsaw Man's mythos about "devils" and "devil-hunters" is one of the more creative spins on that horror staple that we've seen. But three episodes into the Chainsaw Man anime, a lot of fans may still be wondering how it all works. Well, in Chainsaw Man Episode 3 Makima actually breaks down how devils work, and what makes them truly unique as foes (and subsequently entities within Chainsaw Man's mythos).
Collider
In ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ Vampirism's Real Curse Is Loneliness
Editor's Note: The following contains Interview With the Vampire spoilers.Loneliness in vampires is hardly a new concept but AMC’s Interview With The Vampire shows a particularly dower side of it. Loneliness is the thread that ties the whole story together. It’s what sets the events of the story in motion, and it is their undoing as well. The gift of eternal life is also the curse of losing everything you once were and Interview With The Vampire explores this as the real curse of vampirism. It is not their monstrous nature that drives this vampire family to ruin but all their twisted forms of loneliness clashing and drawing out the worst in them. The lust for blood can be satiated, but the emptiness is forever.
‘Interview With the Vampire’: Jacob Anderson Says He Can Only Play Louis Because of His Experience on ‘GoT’
Jacob Anderson says his experience as Grey Worm on 'Game of Thrones' influenced his role as Louis on 'Interview with the Vampire.'
