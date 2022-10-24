ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams Continues To Drop Comeback Hints

Serena Williams may be following in the footsteps of Tom Brady as the latest athlete to return to their respective sport after mulling retirement. “I’ve just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend,” Williams told “Good Morning America” in September when asked about a possible return to the tennis court.
Netflix Adds 2.4M Subscribers, Spotlights Sports Content

Netflix reversed its subscriber slide and is now showing off its sports content library with its third-quarter earnings release. The streaming leader brought in 2.4 million subscribers to reach 223 million globally, rebounding from losses in the previous two quarters. Q3 revenue hit $7.93 billion, a 0.6% dip from the...
Disc Golf’s Meteoric Rise Boosts Prize Money, Viewership

A sport that saw its popularity spike during the pandemic remains as strong as ever. Disc golf has seen huge growth in the number of courses available and participation, particularly in the U.S. There were 5.28 courses built per day in 2021, according to a report from UDisc. The company...
NBA Considered Euro-Style Relegation System to Combat Tanking

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league explored a radical change to combat the issue of tanking. With certain teams incentivized to lose so as to capitalize on the NBA’s draft system, Silver said the league looked into a promotion and relegation system along the lines of European soccer as a potential solution.
LeBron, KD Investing In Fanatics’ Mitchell & Ness

Vintage sports jersey maker Mitchell & Ness is adding athletes to its already impressive celebrity investor list. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Odell Beckham Jr. are investing in the company in which Fanatics purchased a 75% stake at a $250 million valuation in February — five times the amount Adidas sold it for in 2016 to Juggernaut Capital Partners.
Formula 1, ESPN Agree to Extension Reportedly Worth $255M

Formula 1 has found an increasingly passionate U.S. audience, and now it’s committing even more to its American media partners. Disney and F1 struck a deal that will keep F1 on its networks through 2025. ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 will carry at least 16 races annually. ESPN Deportes will...
MLB Brand Value Grows with Jersey Patches on Horizon

The brand strength of Major League Baseball grew in 2022, and the league expects even more revenue next year. MLB notched an estimated $1.19 billion in 2022 sponsorship revenue between the league and its teams, according to consulting firm IEG — a 5.6% year-over-year increase. Banks, beer, insurance technology,...
