Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
How A Raiders Deal With Magic Johnson Could Set An NFL Record
Earvin “Magic” Johnson is looking to add to his growing portfolio of teams. The NBA legend and entrepreneur is reportedly in talks to acquire a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that could value the team at $6.5 billion — a record for an NFL franchise.
Serena Williams Continues To Drop Comeback Hints
Serena Williams may be following in the footsteps of Tom Brady as the latest athlete to return to their respective sport after mulling retirement. “I’ve just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend,” Williams told “Good Morning America” in September when asked about a possible return to the tennis court.
Netflix Adds 2.4M Subscribers, Spotlights Sports Content
Netflix reversed its subscriber slide and is now showing off its sports content library with its third-quarter earnings release. The streaming leader brought in 2.4 million subscribers to reach 223 million globally, rebounding from losses in the previous two quarters. Q3 revenue hit $7.93 billion, a 0.6% dip from the...
Disc Golf’s Meteoric Rise Boosts Prize Money, Viewership
A sport that saw its popularity spike during the pandemic remains as strong as ever. Disc golf has seen huge growth in the number of courses available and participation, particularly in the U.S. There were 5.28 courses built per day in 2021, according to a report from UDisc. The company...
Copper Fit Last Major Brand to Sideline Brett Favre Amid Welfare Scandal
A month after publicly backing Brett Favre, Copper Fit has removed the former NFL star quarterback from its website. Copper Fit was the lone company to publicly support the Hall of Famer when a spokesperson told Front Office Sports that Favre “has always acted honorably, and we know him to be a very decent man.”
NBA Considered Euro-Style Relegation System to Combat Tanking
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league explored a radical change to combat the issue of tanking. With certain teams incentivized to lose so as to capitalize on the NBA’s draft system, Silver said the league looked into a promotion and relegation system along the lines of European soccer as a potential solution.
LeBron, KD Investing In Fanatics’ Mitchell & Ness
Vintage sports jersey maker Mitchell & Ness is adding athletes to its already impressive celebrity investor list. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Odell Beckham Jr. are investing in the company in which Fanatics purchased a 75% stake at a $250 million valuation in February — five times the amount Adidas sold it for in 2016 to Juggernaut Capital Partners.
Portland Thorns, Timbers Being Eyed By Former Nike Executive
Two professional soccer teams have caught the attention of a former Nike executive. A consortium of female entrepreneurs led by former Nike executive and advisor Melanie Strong have expressed interest in buying MLS’ Portland Timbers and the NWSL’s Portland Thorns. The two teams could land on the market...
Formula 1, ESPN Agree to Extension Reportedly Worth $255M
Formula 1 has found an increasingly passionate U.S. audience, and now it’s committing even more to its American media partners. Disney and F1 struck a deal that will keep F1 on its networks through 2025. ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 will carry at least 16 races annually. ESPN Deportes will...
MLB Brand Value Grows with Jersey Patches on Horizon
The brand strength of Major League Baseball grew in 2022, and the league expects even more revenue next year. MLB notched an estimated $1.19 billion in 2022 sponsorship revenue between the league and its teams, according to consulting firm IEG — a 5.6% year-over-year increase. Banks, beer, insurance technology,...
Mattress Mack Could Win $75M on Astros World Series Bet
With the Houston Astros back in the World Series, America’s most famous sports bettor/furniture salesman is at it again — and this time, he’s playing for a record payout. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has placed $10 million in bets on the Astros to win their second championship...
