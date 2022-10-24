Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale set to host one of area’s largest trunk of treats for families

Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville officials break ground on themed library at historic Hooper-Renwick School site, memorial to showcase “black experience”
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – Construction on the first themed library in the Southeast is now underway. Gwinnett officials, in partnership with the city of Lawrenceville, the Hooper-Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee and the Gwinnett County Public Library Board of Trustees, broke ground on the new Hooper-Renwick Themed Library today, Oct. 26, at 56 Neal Blvd., Lawrenceville.
Conyers Police K9s need your vote to earn grant
CONYERS, GA– The Conyers Police Department K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe need your vote. The The Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
DeKalb Legislative Community Cabinet collecting bottled water to assist
Storm-battered Fort Myers, FL, sets breakfast meeting for Nov. 5. DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The DeKalb Legislative Community Cabinet will host a community breakfast meeting on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 to 11 a.m., and conduct a bottled water drive to assist residents in Fort Myers, FL at the meeting. The DeKalb...
The Peoples Agenda, faith leaders set “Souls to the Polls” caravan + rally Oct. 30
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– The Peoples Agenda, faith leaders and collaborative partners will host a “Souls to the Polls Caravan & Rally on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 to 5 p.m. DeKalb County- area residents are encouraged to join in the GET OUT TO VOTE(GOTV) efforts for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022.
Urban League of Atlanta to host meet-and-greet town hall Oct. 26 for candidates running for statewide offices
ATLANTA—Georgia voters are encouraged to meet the candidates vying to become statewide elected officials. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals, and National Urban League will host a town hall candidate meet and greet at Atlantucky Brewery, 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta, GA.
DeKalb elections officials urge residents to review steps for absentee voting
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Voters in DeKalb County who wish to vote with an absentee ballot are encouraged to review the steps for voting absentee. Here are five important reminders for absentee voters:. If you haven’t already, request your ballot NOW at www.dekalbvotes.com or securemyballot@sos.go.gov to request online. The deadline is...
DeKalb County BOC to hold first in-person meeting since coronavirus pandemic
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– On Tuesday, Oct.25, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will resume in-person meetings at 9 a.m. Both regular business and committee meetings will be held at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium Center, located at 1300 Commerce Dr., Decatur. Board of Commissioners’ Presiding OfficerRobert Patrick made the...
