Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale set to host one of area’s largest trunk of treats for families

CONYERS, GA– The Conyers Police Department K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe need your vote. The The Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.

CONYERS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO