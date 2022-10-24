Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Judas Priest, Pantera + Rainbow Members Form New Supergroup Elegant Weapons
Some of metal's top players have united to form a new band that will make their presence felt in 2023. The band's name is Elegant Weapons and it features members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow. There's some serious pedigree here with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott...
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue
A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
jambroadcasting.com
Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup
Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
one37pm.com
Midnight Art Dept. and Ozzy Osbourne Are a Match Made in Rock Heaven
One. Two. Three. Say it with me. All Aboarrrrd!!!! The Crazy Train is making its next stop at the Midnight Art. Dept, as the two are teaming up to debut their first collection together. This is super exciting for us Rock & Roll fans because first of all, we didn’t even know that Ozzy Osbourne had a merchandise collection in the works. Two, Midnight Art. Dept is an awesome brand with sick concepts, designs, and visuals.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Had Suicidal Thoughts After Axl Rose Replaced Him in 2016
During AC/DC’s 2016 tour, a hearing issue forced frontman Brian Johnson to bow out of the rest of the tour. He was replaced by Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. In a new memoir, Johnson revealed that the replacement led him to feel “something close to despair.”
Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars to Retire From Touring (EXCLUSIVE)
Motley Crue guitarist and founding member Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, although he will continue as a member, a rep for the musician tells Variety. The full statement reads: Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling...
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0