Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
Bucs vs. Ravens injury report: Big names banged up for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there are some big names on both sides of the ball who are banged up. Wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion)...
Centre Daily
Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on ‘Dreamy’ LB Matt Milano: ‘Never a Mismatch’
Through their rise back to the NFL over the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have continued to boast some of the league's biggest names. In that process, some players haven't exactly fallen under the spotlight. But that's beginning to change for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. He's beginning to show the league what defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer has seen day in and day out, something that will need to continue if Buffalo wants to hand the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their fourth straight loss on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
Centre Daily
Bears Put Lucas Patrick on IR and Promote Dieter Eiselen
View the original article to see embedded media. It just hasn't been center Lucas Patrick's year and now he'll be watching from the sidelines again. After starting at center for the first time this year against the Patriots, Patrick lasted 10 plays and the Bears put him on injured reserve Wednesday due to a toe injury that caused him to leave Monday's game.
Centre Daily
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 8: First Look at Seattle Seahawks Defense
Don’t look now, but the New York Giants are off to a 6-1 start with a rookie head coach in Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones, who many people wrote off well before this season. The Giants are a top-three surprise team in 2022, with another big surprise coming from this week’s opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers’ Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn
General George Custer didn't make it out alive and the 49ers season may not either. They rushed to bring back Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Dre Greenlaw. None of them played up to their standard. The absences of Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair and Javon Kinlaw have shown up prominently in the form of a lack luster run defense.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Ravens-Buccaneers, pick
The Baltimore Ravens (4-3) are heading to Florida to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in a Week 8 matchup. The Ravens are coming off a 23-20 win against the Cleveland Browns, while the Bucs lost their Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. Here's everything you...
WWL-TV
Forecast: The NFC South keeps giving the Saints mulligans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints shouldn't give up on 2022, throw up the white flag, or try to rebuild for the future. They shouldn't rebuild for a couple of reasons. First, 'rebuilding' is a term created by teams and media to get fans excited about a terrible product based on a promise that it'll be better at some undetermined date in the future.
Centre Daily
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in a battle of top 25 ranked teams as Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. Oklahoma State is coming off a statement win over Texas last weekend and sitting at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 competition with a loss to TCU.
