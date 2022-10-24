Georgia-Florida: Schools will consider ‘multitude of factors’ in keeping game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the 2022 Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, both schools are focused on Saturday’s game while keeping an eye on the near future.

The schools released a joint statement about the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville, stating that “a multitude of factors” would be considered going forward, including “finances.”

“The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors, including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.” — Joint Statement From Florida and Georgia Regarding the Rivalry Game in Jacksonville

Under the current contract, which was renewed in 2019, the rivalry game will be played in Jacksonville through 2023, with options to extend the contract to 2024 and 2025.

Action News Jax first told you in 2019, the option to extend the contract two years would have to be exercised by May 15, 2022. We are checking with the mayor’s office to find out if that option was exercised.

