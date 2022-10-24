ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seney, MI

1811 Kid Ory Historic House set to reopen as non-profit Wednesday, Oct. 26

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - An important Louisiana landmark is set to welcome guests once again. The 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace has announced that the museum and grounds will reopen this Wednesday (Oct. 26) to the general public as a non-profit. As an independently run historic house, the museum closed its doors earlier this month. With new partners, one of the oldest structures in St. John the Baptist Parish will tell its story of how the location serves a hollowed place in American history.
$5 million flood protection project completed in St. Charles Parish

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish leaders and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority celebrated the completion of construction on the Paradis Canal Gate, a major component of the parish’s West Bank Hurricane Protection Levee project. The gate will help to provide flood protection to residents in...
Early voting in Louisiana begins this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the November 8 elections begins this week across Louisiana. It starts tomorrow and lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 1. All early voting locations will be open every day except for Sunday. Those who wish to absentee vote, have until Nov. 4 to request a ballot.
La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct....
