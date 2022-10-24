Read full article on original website
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
1811 Kid Ory Historic House set to reopen as non-profit Wednesday, Oct. 26
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - An important Louisiana landmark is set to welcome guests once again. The 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace has announced that the museum and grounds will reopen this Wednesday (Oct. 26) to the general public as a non-profit. As an independently run historic house, the museum closed its doors earlier this month. With new partners, one of the oldest structures in St. John the Baptist Parish will tell its story of how the location serves a hollowed place in American history.
$5 million flood protection project completed in St. Charles Parish
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish leaders and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority celebrated the completion of construction on the Paradis Canal Gate, a major component of the parish’s West Bank Hurricane Protection Levee project. The gate will help to provide flood protection to residents in...
Early voting in Louisiana begins this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the November 8 elections begins this week across Louisiana. It starts tomorrow and lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 1. All early voting locations will be open every day except for Sunday. Those who wish to absentee vote, have until Nov. 4 to request a ballot.
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct....
