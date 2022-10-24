LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - An important Louisiana landmark is set to welcome guests once again. The 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace has announced that the museum and grounds will reopen this Wednesday (Oct. 26) to the general public as a non-profit. As an independently run historic house, the museum closed its doors earlier this month. With new partners, one of the oldest structures in St. John the Baptist Parish will tell its story of how the location serves a hollowed place in American history.

