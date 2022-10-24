Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
Public meeting was held for proposed Love’s truck stop build in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) A public meeting was held on Tuesday night at the Herculaneum High School Theater to give more information on a proposed Love’s truck stop being built in town. There was a representative from Love’s at the meeting answering questions submitted by town residents. Herculaneum City Administrator Jim...
Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool
(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp offering energy assistance to eligible families
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) offers energy assistance for those families in-need and that qualify. Lisa Avis is the Utility Assistance Coordinator for the JFCAC. She says they are currently providing Liheap (Lie-Heap) to their consumers. My MO Info · KJ102422H. Avis adds there is...
Catalytic Converter thefts reaching staggering numbers
(Jefferson County) Thefts of vehicle catalytic converters continue to be a major issue for law enforcement agencies in the region. Another theft took place earlier this week. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers are adding up. Bissell says most of the vehicles targeted continue to...
Lots of prep work to ready for James Hardie arrival
(Hillsboro, Crystal City) Last week, the announcement was made that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the airport property. There is going to be quite a bit of prep work that needs to be done prior to the plant opening. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says improving the roadway is a top priority.
Festus plans to restore and renovate the barn at Crites Memorial Park
(Festus) The City of Festus is planning on having some work done to restore the “barn” at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in the future. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says city officials believe using the barn for more than just storage is a good way to go.
Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement
(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
Mapaville Fire Protection District Receives Grant
(Jefferson County) The Mapaville Fire Protection District recently received a grant from the Jefferson Foundation. Mapaville fire Chief Dave Brown says the grant will help with the purchase of new automated external defibrillator’s (AED’s). My MO Info · KJ102122F. Chief Brown is hopeful the new AED’s will...
Erika Wade Foundation To Hold 5K Run
(Farmington) The Erika Wade Foundation is gearing up for it’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Brian Bates is helping to organize a 5K Run and Walk on November 12th in Farmington. He tells us more about the foundation. Bates says Shriners Hospital for Kids is a great organization to...
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearings which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
CASA Of The Parkland Works To Help Children
(Farmington) There are currently more than 14,000 children in the foster care system in the state of Missouri. One group that works to help those children is CASA. Joanna Watts is the director of CASA of the Parkland, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. She says they are a volunteer lead organization.
Iris May Paul – Service 10/29/22 at 11 a.m.
Iris May Paul of Fredericktown died Thursday (10/20) at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitaton for Iris Paul will be Friday (10/28) evening from 5 until 8 and Saturday morning from 9...
Marian Warden — Service 10/28/22 11 A.M.
Marian Warden of Festus passed away Wednesday (10/19), she was 92 years old. A visitation for Marian Warden will be Thursday (10/27) evening from 4 until 8 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Friday (10/28) morning from 10 until the time of the...
Virginia Lee Clifton – Service 10/28/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Lee Clifton of Perryville died Saturday (10/22) at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Berry will be at the Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Crosstown. Visitation for Virginia Lee Clifton will be Friday morning...
Bruce Alan Winckel — Memorial Service 10/29/22 3 P.M.
Bruce Alan Winckel of Bonne Terre passed away on October 17th, at the age of 57. A memorial gathering for Bruce Winckel will be Saturday (10/29) afternoon from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Keith Castleberry, Sr. – Service 10/29/22 at 4 p.m.
Keith Castleberry Senior of Farmigton died Friday (10/21) at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 4 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Keith Castleberry Senior will be Saturday afternoon from 2 until 4 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son-Taylor...
Raymond Francis Smith Jr. — Service 10/29/22 11 A.M.
Raymond Francis Smith Jr. of Festus passed away Saturday, October 22, he was 61 years old. Funeral services will be Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Raymond Smith Jr. will be Friday...
