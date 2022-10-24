Aaron Boone will be back. But he doesn’t deserve to be. That’s what Hall-of-Fame closer Mariano Rivera said about the New York Yankees manager. Per the New York Post:. “If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay,” Rivera said Wednesday at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives. “When things don’t come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won’t put that on the players …”

2 HOURS AGO