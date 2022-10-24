Read full article on original website
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA
Judge would definitely shake up the Dodgers outfield.
Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner should clean house, fire Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone | Politi
How many October failures will it take? How many years without that 28th world championship? How many better teams have to roll through the Bronx en route to their own glory before owner Hal Steinbrenner does what his father would do — what most owners of resource-rich franchises would do — and finally clean house?
Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as Yankees manager
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed Wednesday he's planning to retain Aaron Boone as his manager through at least the start of the 2023 MLB season. "As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner remarked, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "I don’t see a change there."
Yankees report card: From Aaron Judge to Josh Donaldson, the ugly postseason grades are in
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Yankees Hall of Famer: Aaron Boone doesn’t deserve to return after ALCS sweep
Aaron Boone will be back. But he doesn’t deserve to be. That’s what Hall-of-Fame closer Mariano Rivera said about the New York Yankees manager. Per the New York Post:. “If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay,” Rivera said Wednesday at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives. “When things don’t come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won’t put that on the players …”
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Dodgers Insider: LA Was Missing ‘Edge’ in Postseason, Front Office Was Concerned Before
When you finish the regular season with 111 wins with a +334 run differential, you must be doing something right. The Dodgers were ready to make some noise in the postseason, but all of that quickly came to a shattering end. As it was evident all postseason long, the Dodgers...
Report: Adam Wainwright to Return to Cardinals in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. Longtime Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is not done just yet. The 41-year-old will return for the 2023 season, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This past season, both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols went on their farewell tour...
The New York Yankees cannot let Aaron Judge leave in free agency
The New York Yankees have one job this offseason — make sure Aaron Judge doesn’t go anywhere else. Aaron Judge wants to remain in New York. The Yankees have made it clear that they want the All-Star slugger to return. But in not extending Judge before the 2022 season, they ran the risk of another team swooping in and signing him away from the Bronx.
