ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as Yankees manager

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed Wednesday he's planning to retain Aaron Boone as his manager through at least the start of the 2023 MLB season. "As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner remarked, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "I don’t see a change there."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees Hall of Famer: Aaron Boone doesn’t deserve to return after ALCS sweep

Aaron Boone will be back. But he doesn’t deserve to be. That’s what Hall-of-Fame closer Mariano Rivera said about the New York Yankees manager. Per the New York Post:. “If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay,” Rivera said Wednesday at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives. “When things don’t come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won’t put that on the players …”
FanSided

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Report: Adam Wainwright to Return to Cardinals in 2023

View the original article to see embedded media. Longtime Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is not done just yet. The 41-year-old will return for the 2023 season, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This past season, both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols went on their farewell tour...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

The New York Yankees cannot let Aaron Judge leave in free agency

The New York Yankees have one job this offseason — make sure Aaron Judge doesn’t go anywhere else. Aaron Judge wants to remain in New York. The Yankees have made it clear that they want the All-Star slugger to return. But in not extending Judge before the 2022 season, they ran the risk of another team swooping in and signing him away from the Bronx.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy