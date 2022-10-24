Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak at midnight.
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
KTSA
Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side. It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive. KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on...
KSAT 12
Driver was intoxicated, speeding during overnight crash that killed passenger, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man who was driving a car at the time of a deadly crash on the city’s West Side was intoxicated and speeding, according to San Antonio police. Officers immediately conducted a sobriety test on that man after officers chased him down when he tried to run from the scene, a police report says.
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
