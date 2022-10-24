ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
WVU women’s soccer wraps regular season on Thursday

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team welcomes Kansas State to Morgantown for the regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The match is the team’s annual Senior Night. The Mountaineers will recognize five senior members of the...
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
Charlotte HS QB announces commitment to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s coaching staff learned of its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday evening. Future Mountaineer quarterback Sean Boyle announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter, stating simply, “COMMITTED!!! #HailWV”. Boyle, listed as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 180-pound pro-style quarterback, is...
Kick time, TV network announced for WVU-ISU game

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that West Virginia’s upcoming football contest against Iowa State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia will play in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 5. The conference also recently announced the kick time...
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum

The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
WVU tennis concludes play in Blacksburg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped play at the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center, in Blacksburg, Virginia, hosted by Virginia Tech. WVU sent six players to compete over the weekend, including senior...
Davenport continues to lead WVU golf in Florida

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport shot 2-under-par on Monday and is now tied for fifth place at 5-under-par after 36 holes of competition at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, recovered...
Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth

West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
A cloudy start will clear out for Thursday afternoon

TONIGHT: A grey day overall for the Ohio Valley as rain showers returned to the area with the advancement of a surface cold front. Light to moderate pockets of rain moved in for the morning commute today with a lull in action mid-morning. A return of some scattered light rain was present again this afternoon. Cloud coverage was the dominate feature as well today. Winds started to pickup as well once the front moved through, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 plus measured at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Rain totals across the valley was around .2 inches or less. Temperature wise today, we struggled to get out of the mid to upper 50s. However, this is the range where we should be for the end of October. Winds will stay noticeable for this evening with cloud coverage staying overhead. Tonight, we do cool off to a seasonal start for Thursday morning as we wakeup to temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will stay stiff enough to not allow much precip induced fog to form.
Veterans Meet the Mountain State Candidates

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The community was invited to a Meet the Candidates night at Ruttenbucks in Glen Dale. This is the second time that this event has been hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council, which was created to support the need for veteran advocacy in the area.
Early Voting in Ohio County until Nov. 5

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Early voting begins October 26 in Ohio County. Any registered voter can come to the Ohio County Courthouse to Room 102 starting at 9 a.m. to get their vote in before the polls open on election day, which is November 8. All you have to...
