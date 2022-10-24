ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar Bought a New House — Here's a Tour of Their $830,000 Home

Those who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo since their love story began on TLC's Counting On likely remember the couple relocated to the west coast in 2019. The initial move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, Calif., happened so that Jeremy could continue his education in seminary school. On social media, fans have watched the couple (who are now parents of two) embrace the city lifestyle and distance themselves from the Duggar family scandals. But now, it seems like the Vuolos are staying in California for good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
People

Meri Brown Shares Beaming Pic About 'Happy People' Before Sister Wives Ep When Kody Told Her to Move

Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives featured Kody Brown's suggestion that his estranged wife, Meri Brown, permanently move into the bed and breakfast she owns Kody Brown may have urged Meri Brown to move away from their family property, but she hasn't let it get her down.  Hours before Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, in which Kody suggested Meri move into the bed and breakfast she owns, Meri shared a photo of herself living it up at the beach — with a huge smile on her face.  "Happy people do things that...
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Says She’s ‘Not Done’ Having Kids With Jeremy Roloff

Not finished yet! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff hinted she wants to have more kids with husband Jeremy Roloff. “We’ve never put a number on it,” the mom of three, 31, wrote via an Instagram Q&A on Monday October 24, in response to a fan who asked her how many kids she and Jeremy wanted. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”
HILLSBORO, OR

