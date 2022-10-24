Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
Ten Photos That Prove Nick Saban Is Never Really in A Good Mood
We all love a good rivalry. With the college football season approaching, at least we hope, it is about that time of the year when fans begin to throw "shade" towards their biggest rival. Being an LSU fan, I have never really cared for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They not...
Low Water Levels on the Mississippi Have Revealed a Sunken Ferry
A record-low Mississippi River is revealing all kinds of interesting things in Baton Rouge. One of the interesting finds is the wreckage of the Brookhill ferry that sank more than a hundred years ago. While State Archeologist Chip McGimsey says part of the ferry was visible during low levels on...
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks. On Thursday morning, for instance, 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle made impact in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard. That crash happened...
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be. As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.
Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating
It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November. But it looks like we're...
Three Candidates in the Race for Lafayette City Court Judge
Three candidates are on the ballot seeking to become the next Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The three candidates vying for the job are as follows:. The seat is vacant...
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard
Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
In a huge announcement, Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal. If the merger goes through, analysts say it could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. Combined, both Kroger and Albertsons combine to reach over 85 million...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Tons of Clutter from Paper Just Brings You Down, Get Rid of It for Free with Lafayette Event
One way to make your life a lot less stressful and cluttered is to get rid of extra paper and documents that you no longer need. You can start this weekend by getting together any papers from your home that you want to get rid of. And now you can...
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are responding to a gas line leak near the intersection of Louisiana highways 182 and 3233 in the Opelousas area. Hazmat crews are on the scene and working to redirect traffic. St. Landry Parish law enforcement are working alongside state police to shut down Harry Guilbeau Road and Briscoe Road on LA 182.
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Finds Grandmother Who Took Juvenile from Florida Family
A grandmother is alleged to have taken her grandchild without the family's permission in Fort Myers, Florida, and the search was on to find the juvenile. The alert came to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 21. Law enforcement along the Gulf south was notified to be on...
St. Mary Parish Crash Claims the Life of a Man
Louisiana State Police officials say a man is dead after a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish. This is between the area of Morgan City and Berwich. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says the person driving a Toyota Corolla hit a truck head-on,...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0