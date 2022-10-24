ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
CROWLEY, LA
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
LAFAYETTE, LA
St. Mary Parish Crash Claims the Life of a Man

Louisiana State Police officials say a man is dead after a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish. This is between the area of Morgan City and Berwich. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says the person driving a Toyota Corolla hit a truck head-on,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
