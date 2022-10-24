Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Boil water advisory has been lifted in Festus
(Festus) The boil water advisory in the City of Festus has been lifted and things are back to normal after the large water main break on Saturday. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they got the “all clear” this (Wednesday) morning. Camp says they were able to bring...
City of St. Louis Issues Precautionary Water Boil Advisory
The announcement comes after the Water Division suffered a power loss that may have resulted in contamination
mymoinfo.com
Public meeting was held for proposed Love’s truck stop build in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) A public meeting was held on Tuesday night at the Herculaneum High School Theater to give more information on a proposed Love’s truck stop being built in town. There was a representative from Love’s at the meeting answering questions submitted by town residents. Herculaneum City Administrator Jim...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Washington Missourian
Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced
Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
mymoinfo.com
Festus plans to restore and renovate the barn at Crites Memorial Park
(Festus) The City of Festus is planning on having some work done to restore the “barn” at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in the future. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says city officials believe using the barn for more than just storage is a good way to go.
Tower Rock visitor warning: Be respectful and explore safely, Missouri Department of Conservation says
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding people traveling to Perry County to see and visit Tower Rock to be mindful of both the natural landmark and neighboring land.
mymoinfo.com
Mapaville Fire Protection District Receives Grant
(Jefferson County) The Mapaville Fire Protection District recently received a grant from the Jefferson Foundation. Mapaville fire Chief Dave Brown says the grant will help with the purchase of new automated external defibrillator’s (AED’s). My MO Info · KJ102122F. Chief Brown is hopeful the new AED’s will...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
kfmo.com
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries
(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool
(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
utilitydive.com
FERC approves MISO reliability contract to keep Ameren Missouri’s Rush Island coal plant operating
Ameren Missouri’s 1,195-MW Rush Island power plant is necessary to maintain grid reliability, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Monday in a decision approving a “system support resource,” or SSR, agreement for the generating station. Separately, FERC rejected Ameren Missouri’s request for an additional 0.5% return on...
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp offering energy assistance to eligible families
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) offers energy assistance for those families in-need and that qualify. Lisa Avis is the Utility Assistance Coordinator for the JFCAC. She says they are currently providing Liheap (Lie-Heap) to their consumers. My MO Info · KJ102422H. Avis adds there is...
Washington Missourian
St. Clair Police Department’s Debrecht recognized by DEA for assistance in ‘large scale’ investigation
A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
KSDK
Weather First: Rain to move in overnight Monday
A front will cause rain in St. Louis Monday night and Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected.
mymoinfo.com
Des Arc Museum Fundraising For A New Furnace
(Iron County) The Des Arc Museum and Community Center is hosting a chicken and dumpling dinner Saturday, November 5th to raise funds for a new furnace. Jackie Brandmeyer is the Chairperson for the museum and community center. She says the furnace they have now just stopped working. Brandmeyer has details...
St Louis warehouse fire – 100 firefighters battle flames near downtown with walls collapsing & more buildings threatened
A HUNDRED firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at a warehouse on Tuesday evening, said officials. The large blaze occurred just north of the downtown area in St Louis, Missouri with dozens and dozens of firefighters sent to combat the flames. The fire broke out after 7pm and multiple walls have...
