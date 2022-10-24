ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Brooklyn-based TikToker just released a music video ode to NYC

New York City is hella resilient. For two years, the city and her residents fought hard to survive, and now there’s much to celebrate about it. That’s what Ariana Di Lorenzo (aka Ariana and the Rose) wants everyone to see in her new music video “If New York Is Dead, Then Bury Me With Her.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy’s Mamacita Comida Awarded $2,000 Black Business Month Grant

Mamacita Comida, a family-owned Bed-Stuy restaurant was among 14 Black-owned businesses to receive GoFundMe’s Black Business Month grant, reports The Brooklyn Paper. Brooklyn’s first Spanish-Asian fusion restaurant was selected as one of the crowdfunding website’s winners earlier this month, after applying in August. Nina Madera, the owner of Mamacita Comida, was awarded the $2,000 grant because her application reflected “how her business is impacting the community,” according to GoFundMe spokesperson Madison Jones.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday

It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that. On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site

The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods

Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn’s luxury market jumps back to life, led by $9M townhouse

Brooklyn’s luxury market hit a growth spurt last week. The borough counted 21 signed contracts last week, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking $2 million or more. The total is up 75 percent from the 12 contracts recorded the previous week. The most expensive home to...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Future of a Historic Brownsville Mural Remains Unknown

On Oct. 21, community garden members, neighbors, and developers held a public meeting to discuss the future of the Brownsville mural that has identified the Jess Good Rewards Children’s garden for the past twenty years. The mural is modeled after the garden it presides over and was completed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

