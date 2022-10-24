Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Brooklyn-based TikToker just released a music video ode to NYC
New York City is hella resilient. For two years, the city and her residents fought hard to survive, and now there’s much to celebrate about it. That’s what Ariana Di Lorenzo (aka Ariana and the Rose) wants everyone to see in her new music video “If New York Is Dead, Then Bury Me With Her.”
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy’s Mamacita Comida Awarded $2,000 Black Business Month Grant
Mamacita Comida, a family-owned Bed-Stuy restaurant was among 14 Black-owned businesses to receive GoFundMe’s Black Business Month grant, reports The Brooklyn Paper. Brooklyn’s first Spanish-Asian fusion restaurant was selected as one of the crowdfunding website’s winners earlier this month, after applying in August. Nina Madera, the owner of Mamacita Comida, was awarded the $2,000 grant because her application reflected “how her business is impacting the community,” according to GoFundMe spokesperson Madison Jones.
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
Thrillist
Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday
It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that. On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.
bkreader.com
Black Woman-Owned, Brooklyn Business Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Businesses in the USA
Starting a cleaning service is not an unusual choice for Jamaicans who have migrated to the US, but entrepreneur Ingrid Murray has broken through many glass ceilings and surpassed the scope of possibilities for minorities in the industry. In August, she landed on the coveted Inc 5000 list for her...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: October 25
NEW YORK — Autumn colors: A cow stood in a field surrounded by autumn colors on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Fenner. Photo: Mike Groll/AP.
NBC New York
These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in New York City—and the Average Rent Among Them Is $3,377
A new report from StreetEasy is highlighting the most coveted neighborhoods in New York City. The real estate marketplace used search data to determine which places in three boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens — are the most popular so far this year. Notably, the Bronx and Staten...
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site
The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] New York City's Strangest Apartment: $1850 to Live Inside a Laundromat
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting spaces and apartments. Today we tour the strangest apartment in New York City a laundromat. via Caleb Simpson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid...
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut
The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn’s luxury market jumps back to life, led by $9M townhouse
Brooklyn’s luxury market hit a growth spurt last week. The borough counted 21 signed contracts last week, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking $2 million or more. The total is up 75 percent from the 12 contracts recorded the previous week. The most expensive home to...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement Over Diwali Becoming a Public School Holiday in NYC: ‘Representation Matters’
Earlier this week, New York City legislators made the announcement that Diwali will become a public school holiday, starting in 2023. And among the many who are celebrating this decision, one of the people to show their excitement was none other than Priyanka Chopra, 40, who took to social media to share her elation.
bkreader.com
The Future of a Historic Brownsville Mural Remains Unknown
On Oct. 21, community garden members, neighbors, and developers held a public meeting to discuss the future of the Brownsville mural that has identified the Jess Good Rewards Children’s garden for the past twenty years. The mural is modeled after the garden it presides over and was completed in...
