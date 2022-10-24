Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
City leaders approve mentorship program grant for Augusta youths
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are considering a $10,000 grant for a mentorship program run through Augusta’s parks and rec department. It’s called ‘Coaching Boys into Men.’ From the classroom to the court, they’re trying to spread awareness of domestic violence. “Since we began...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank offers a look at renovated facility
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank finished renovations on its facility, and we’re getting a look inside. CEO and President of Golden Harvest Amy Breitmann says this project will allow them to invite more volunteers and help more people. “This is not our mission; this is our...
WRDW-TV
15th Annual Buddy Walk
The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual Project Power initiative to serve South Carolina citizens in need. Aiken Electric Cooperative employees partnered with the United Way of Aiken County to complete home repairs in the area. WRDW-TV GAB Awards. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM...
WRDW-TV
‘More than a fundraiser’: Buddy Walk helps Down syndrome efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Upside of Downs local chapters are using all of their recent event funds to further their services for Down syndrome children and families. The Augusta and Aiken chapters hosted their national event, the 15th Annual Buddy Walk, in honor of Down syndrome awareness month on Saturday at the Evans Towne Center Park.
wgac.com
Amazon Hosting Warehouse Hiring Event in Appling
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling is looking for hundreds of workers. The company is hosting a Warehouse Hiring Day Wednesday, October 26, at the Sheraton Hotel, 1060 Stevens Creek Road, in Augusta. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Amazon officials say they plan to hire hundreds of seasonal,...
WRDW-TV
Days before midterm election, Senator Warnock campaigns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Senator Raphael Warnock was campaigning in Augusta at the Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road. Warnock was encouraging people to get out, vote, and pray. “Vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and children. So Augusta,...
WRDW-TV
Brian Jordan visits Augusta school for Red Ribbon Week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Atlanta Brave and Atlanta Falcon Brian Jordan visited Garrett Elementary in Augusta to motivate students to read by donating books to start their home libraries. He’s a children’s author himself and had the opportunity to speak to the whole school about the importance of reading...
WRDW-TV
How offenders are giving back to community in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of Washington County’s RSAT Program have been giving back to the community. They have been working on several projects like setting up the Kaolin Festival, painting and repairing buildings and getting a book library ready for the Family Connection Project. The program is part...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Regional Airport announces art installation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Augusta Regional Airport announces its art installation from one artist, for the traveling public. The airport has established an art program, The Augusta Airport Public Art, to highlight the strong art community of the Central Savannah River Area. According to the airport, their art committee selected...
WRDW-TV
Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months during renovations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bell Auditorium will close for about a year during renovations. Brad Usry with the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority said the decision was made during the design process for renovations in consulting with architects and engineers. During reviews with the local contractors and discussions with the...
WRDW-TV
A look inside one of Georgia’s oldest public libraries
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington, Ga. is home to one of the oldest public libraries in the state. It was built in 1888 and opened a year later in 1889. The library has previously been named one of the most beautiful in the state of Georgia. “This one has a...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
WRDW-TV
Early voters continue massive turnout here, across Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the state’s 2022 midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. The announcement came with exactly two weeks remaining until election day, Nov. 8. Early voting ends Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day. As of...
Increased viruses spreading through classrooms
With colder temperatures coming in, more children are catching viruses in daycares and schools that could have serious impacts.
wfxg.com
Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
WRDW-TV
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
WRDW-TV
This respiratory virus is rising in the region — and it’s not COVID
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health experts around the country have warned parents about rising cases of RSV, a respiratory illness that tends to impact young children. And that’s on top of the flu and COVID going around. We’ve learned Children’s Hospital of Georgia has four kids with respiratory syncytial...
WRDW-TV
Augusta city leaders move forward on youth, transit programs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Meeting at the committee level Tuesday, Augusta Commission members discussed several issues. Commission members moved forward on a $10,000 grant for “Coaching Boys into Men,” sending the matter to the full commission. The city leaders advanced plans for microtransit software to help improve service...
