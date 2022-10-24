Des Moines city council to vote on establishing a vacant property registry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council wants to create a vacant property registration portal in an effort to clean up neighborhood eyesores.
The measure, which the council will vote on at Monday night’s meeting, would require owners of vacant properties to register their homes or lots with the city.New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro
The information would go into the database and owners must maintain the properties. Roofs, siding, windows, porches, fences, lawns, and landscaping, along with other outside features, will need to be kept in good repair.
The city will monitor the database and send out notices if the properties are not kept up.
The goal is to cut down on the number of blighted properties in the city.
The final approval vote is set for Monday night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0