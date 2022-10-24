ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines city council to vote on establishing a vacant property registry

By Lisa Felton
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council wants to create a vacant property registration portal in an effort to clean up neighborhood eyesores.

The measure, which the council will vote on at Monday night’s meeting, would require owners of vacant properties to register their homes or lots with the city.

The information would go into the database and owners must maintain the properties. Roofs, siding, windows, porches, fences, lawns, and landscaping, along with other outside features, will need to be kept in good repair.

The city will monitor the database and send out notices if the properties are not kept up.

The goal is to cut down on the number of blighted properties in the city.

The final approval vote is set for Monday night.

