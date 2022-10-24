Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"
Stephen A. Smith calls out Kawhi Leonard for history of missed games.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Fenway Rundown podcast: Steve Perrault, Joey Copponi on end of ‘Inside the Monster,’ Red Sox off-season plans
On Oct. 18, Steve Perrault and Joey Copponi announced that their Red Sox, podcast “Inside the Monster” would no longer continue at Audacy. The podcast’s Twitter account had nearly 8,000 followers and grew a dedicated fan base over the 2022 baseball season. The co-hosts discussed the end...
Red Sox roster analysis: Bullpen has some promising arms but big splash like Edwin Díaz possible
With the World Series beginning this week, it’s time to break down each part of the Red Sox’ roster entering an extremely busy winter for the club. Next up, a look at Boston’s bullpen:. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. The Red Sox bullpen, to put it lightly, was...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
NBA analyst begs Lakers to consider trading LeBron James: ‘Everybody should be on the table’
The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten out to a slow start in the 2022-23 season, losing their first three games. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both healthy and under contract beyond the 2022-23 season, one would think that the Lakers would try to make a move to contend this season.
Kevin Garnett Says He's Praying For Russell Westbrook Amid Crisis With Lakers: "Whatever You Gotta Do, Man, Find Your Love, And Find Your Passions.”
Kevin Garnett sends a heartfelt message to Russell Westbrook amid Russ' bad situation with the Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Perkins Thinks Russell Westbrook Is At Risk Of Being Out Of The NBA
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have been a match made in hell. Westbrook has not been able to excel with the Lakers roster and even with a new head coach, it appears as though he just isn’t cut out for his new team. It has led to a lot of trade talk, although […]
Magic Johnson Says Pat Riley Is The Greatest Coach Ever And The Showtime Lakers Could Beat Any Team In NBA History
Magic Johnson has big praise for his Showtime Lakers, putting them among the greatest teams of all time.
Officials give explanation for Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams ejections against Bulls
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn’t sure why he got hit with back-to-back technical fouls, resulting in an ejection midway through the third quarter on Monday night in the midst of falling 120-102 to the Chicago Bulls. However, crew chief Marc Davis discussed the decision to eject Mazzulla...
Tom Brady, LeBron James among superstar athletes investing in Major League Pickleball
Pickleball is considered to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States, and the Major League Pickleball's rapid expansion with a growing list of investors has proven that.
Red Sox roster analysis: Rotation in flux with Nate Eovaldi, Michael Wacha hitting free agency
With the World Series beginning this week, it’s time to break down each part of the Red Sox’ roster entering an extremely busy winter for the club. First up, a look at Boston’s starting rotation:. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. Similar to the end of last season, the...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Among NBA Stars With Ownership Stake In Mitchell & Ness
LeBron James continues to expand his diverse business portfolio!. In the latest announced move, the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward and his business partner, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been added, along with a bunch of other big names (basketball and otherwise), to the ownership group of athletic apparel mainstay Mitchell & Ness, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.
FanDuel promo code: NBA bets backed with $1,000 no-sweat
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel promo code, which new users can enable here, creates an exciting four-digit wagering opportunity for this week’s NBA action.
What Celtics said about fixing defense after slow start to season, Bulls loss
The Celtics are missing a key starter and they’re still adjusting to a new interim coach, but their defense was still expected to be one of the best in the league. Boston finished with the No. 1 defensive rating last season, relying on a unique scheme and stout players who were more than willing to defend consistently.
Why Jayson Tatum changed his diet after Celtics NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Jayson Tatum played more minutes than any player in the NBA last season and that fatigue ultimately took a toll on the Celtics All-Star when it came to the NBA Finals. Tatum shot an ugly 36.7 percent from the field in the series and had a team-high 23 turnovers as Boston fell to Golden State in six games.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Has Advice For Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is seemingly at a low point in his career. After a tumultuous first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, he found his name in countless trade rumors. Analysts and pundits everywhere put the lion’s share of the blame on Westbrook for the Lakers’ struggles. But the...
How Yankees getting swept played on back pages of New York tabloids
When a season that was filled with history and promise ended abruptly when the Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, the New York tabloids ... well the New York tabloids did what the New York tabloids do in these situations. The New York...
