Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Early voting ballots near 32,000 in Clark County; local groups urge more to vote
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With early voting underway here in Southern Nevada, local groups are urging people to get out and vote. Early voting started last weekend, and so far, nearly 32,000 people have voted in Clark County. One of the main races is for governor between incumbent Steve...
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
news3lv.com
Inaugural Vegas Haunt and Halloween Town arrive at downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inaugural Vegas Haunt and Vegas Halloween Town have kicked off at Downtown Summerlin. Tara Walsh joined us to share all the details.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
news3lv.com
Metro police must pay $86,000 in attorney fees stemming from Lombardo email lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court order obtained by News 3 revealed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) must pay out attorney fees and costs totaling over $86,000, stemming from a lawsuit involving Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s email account. The money will likely be paid with...
news3lv.com
Group involved with proposed Strip arena to commit $2 billion to Moulin Rouge Project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After several failed attempts, a group says it's committing $2 billion to rebuild the Moulin Rouge located in Downtown Las Vegas and help revitalize the Historic Westside. "This is not going to take millions this is going to take billions, otherwise I wouldn't be here,”...
news3lv.com
In Historic Westside, new construction to help redevelop distressed neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A roughly $18 million project is the first ground-up construction project in several years coming to West Las Vegas. Las Vegas City Council approved to sell a corner property on Jefferson Avenue and D Street to Arthaus IV LLC for the purpose of building a mixed-use housing development.
news3lv.com
The Neon Museum celebrates 10 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is marking the 10-year anniversary of its grand opening in Las Vegas. The museum began in 1996 and had been preserving the history and culture of the valley ever since. Kicking off the celebration is a four-day architectural showcase, "Duck Duck Shed."
news3lv.com
Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
news3lv.com
Criss Angel performs magic show for students at Henderson International School
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magic is in the air today, thanks to Criss Angel. The performer held a magic show at Henderson International School on Tuesday. Pre-school students through 2nd graders were treated to kid-friendly illusions and tricks. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights, Silver Knights detail plans...
news3lv.com
37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
news3lv.com
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
news3lv.com
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
news3lv.com
Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
news3lv.com
Arrest made in case of statue stolen from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. The statue, which weighs around 200 pounds, has been a fixture at the location since the headquarters building was dedicated in 2003.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney gets prison time for stealing money from clients' settlements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas personal injury attorney will spend several years in prison for stealing nearly $2 million from clients' settlement funds. Matthew Dunkley was sentenced in Clark County District Court on Monday to four to 10 years in a Nevada prison, per court records, with credit for time served.
news3lv.com
Ex-county official pleads not guilty to murder charge in Las Vegas journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles has pleaded not guilty to the killing of a Las Vegas journalist. Telles, 45, appeared for his arraignment hearing after a grand jury returned an indictment last week on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon involving a victim 60 or older.
