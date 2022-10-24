ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Neon Museum celebrates 10 year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is marking the 10-year anniversary of its grand opening in Las Vegas. The museum began in 1996 and had been preserving the history and culture of the valley ever since. Kicking off the celebration is a four-day architectural showcase, "Duck Duck Shed."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

