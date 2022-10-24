While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Arab on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the former Scofield Plymouth lot at 810 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.

ARAB, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO