Huntsville, AL

The hostess with the mostest deserves a guest with the best

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - So you have a party or event lined up, but do you have a gift for the host? If you’re a guest at the party, bringing a little something to show your gratitude never goes out of style. But what do you bring?...
Historical society spends an entertaining evening with Grant Nickalls

Special guest speaker Grant Nickalls–local radio host and actor–regaled the enthusiastic audience with his humorous misadventures of coming of age in the town of Huntsville through the 1970s and 1980s, at The Huntsville and Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Annex.
James Clemens Band attracts highest praise at marching competitions

MADISON – 2022 definitely has been ‘the’ year for James Clemens High School Competition Marching Band. The band and its auxiliary units have ranked consistently high in the ratings . . . even claiming the top spot in scoring for all bands. Like most bands in the...
Cross country plans on a come back

The Wolf Pack cross country team will have their first official season meet Oct. 22 in Huntsville, Alabama, according to the team’s coach, Geoffery Masanet. Although they have run this season, this upcoming competition will be more than just practice for the team. The runners have geared their practices...
Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano says goodbye to politics

Photo: Outgoing Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano is pictured above at a Huntsville Council meeting held in Port Sydney when she was Deputy Mayor in 2017. Mayor Karin Terziano reflects on her 12 years of service to the Town of Huntsville. Terziano served on municipal council for three terms. She was Deputy Mayor when former Mayor Scott Aitchison resigned from the role in 2019 in order to serve as Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka.
4 injured in Madison County deck collapse

Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
Decatur, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a Halloween event for children with special needs Thursday night. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the City of Decatur’s Fire and Police Training Center. “Halloween can be overwhelming for children...
Muskoka Men’s Basketball League weekly results

Week Two: In week 2 action we had some great games, Bracebridge Medical Centre Thunder outgun Family Place Restaurant and Pizza 75 to 52. Clear Lake Brewing Company edged Fike Masonry 64 to 60 and Raptors 705 Unity Group Financial topped Boone Plumbing Ballers 73 to 65. The Muskoka Men’s...
