FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
The hostess with the mostest deserves a guest with the best
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - So you have a party or event lined up, but do you have a gift for the host? If you’re a guest at the party, bringing a little something to show your gratitude never goes out of style. But what do you bring?...
North Alabama War Dawgs preparing to open 2022 season
We are getting closer and closer to basketball season being fully underway, and the North Alabama War Dawgs will be tipping off their season in just a few weeks!
doppleronline.ca
Historical society spends an entertaining evening with Grant Nickalls
Special guest speaker Grant Nickalls–local radio host and actor–regaled the enthusiastic audience with his humorous misadventures of coming of age in the town of Huntsville through the 1970s and 1980s, at The Huntsville and Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Annex.
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens Band attracts highest praise at marching competitions
MADISON – 2022 definitely has been ‘the’ year for James Clemens High School Competition Marching Band. The band and its auxiliary units have ranked consistently high in the ratings . . . even claiming the top spot in scoring for all bands. Like most bands in the...
Loyola Maroon
Cross country plans on a come back
The Wolf Pack cross country team will have their first official season meet Oct. 22 in Huntsville, Alabama, according to the team’s coach, Geoffery Masanet. Although they have run this season, this upcoming competition will be more than just practice for the team. The runners have geared their practices...
Famed jazz artist coming to Decatur for free concert
If you want to take in the sounds of the French Quarter, you don't need to go far.
Historic building at Marshall Space Flight Center to come down this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters' from 1963 until 2020, is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 29, helping to make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities tailored to help NASA map out the next century’s worth of discoveries in space. More importantly, say...
WAFF
Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano says goodbye to politics
Photo: Outgoing Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano is pictured above at a Huntsville Council meeting held in Port Sydney when she was Deputy Mayor in 2017. Mayor Karin Terziano reflects on her 12 years of service to the Town of Huntsville. Terziano served on municipal council for three terms. She was Deputy Mayor when former Mayor Scott Aitchison resigned from the role in 2019 in order to serve as Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka.
WAAY-TV
4 injured in Madison County deck collapse
Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
Decatur, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The St. John Paul II Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur Heritage Christian Academy on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison
Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.
U.S. Space & Rocket Center debuts Boeing and ULA artifacts
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is set to debut two new artifacts in its "Dare to Explore Frontiers of Space" exhibit.
Huntsville housing market beginning to ease for relocating military families
Military families relocating to Huntsville want many of the same things other homebuyers do. They’re looking for good schools for their kids. They’re looking for safe places to live. They’re looking for a short commute if they choose not to live on the base at Redstone Arsenal.
WAFF
Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a Halloween event for children with special needs Thursday night. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the City of Decatur’s Fire and Police Training Center. “Halloween can be overwhelming for children...
doppleronline.ca
Muskoka Men’s Basketball League weekly results
Week Two: In week 2 action we had some great games, Bracebridge Medical Centre Thunder outgun Family Place Restaurant and Pizza 75 to 52. Clear Lake Brewing Company edged Fike Masonry 64 to 60 and Raptors 705 Unity Group Financial topped Boone Plumbing Ballers 73 to 65. The Muskoka Men’s...
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
Construction getting underway for $110 million Anthem House in Huntsville
Construction is getting underway on the $110 million Anthem House mixed-use community. The city of Huntsville issued five permits last week totaling $66.5 million for the community being built at 945 MidCity near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf and the Orion Amphitheater on University Drive. It was the most expensive...
