Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Know What This Famous Buffalo Food Is
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been a godsend for the Bills franchise and the Western New York community. Since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings in March of 2020, Diggs has become one of the top four or wide receivers in the NFL. He’s on pace this season...
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
Bills Defensive Coordinator During Super Bowls Has Passed Away
The Buffalo Bills are the best team in the NFL and for the first time in 30 years, they have a consistent winning team. The Bills of the Super Bowl years in the early '90s were one of the best collection of players on offense and defense, and one of the most underrated aspects of that team has passed away.
‘I want to be part of what’s going on’: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo to mentor Bills DBs while recovering from neck surgery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the team, though in what can best be described as a quasi-coaching role after sustaining a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. “Ask me in a couple of weeks because I don’t even know yet,” Hyde said, when asked to describe his role. “I’m […]
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
7 Potential Targets For The Bills Before The Trade Deadline
The Buffalo Bills are the current number one seed in the AFC at 5-1 and will host the NFL North's Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Highmark Stadium; the game marks the third prime time game already for the Bills this season. There's been quite a few reports, rumors and...
Packers ‘should consider staying home’ vs. Bills (Week 8 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills are coming off of their bye week. Under Sean McDermott, that means the Bills should come ready to play. Since being named Bills head coach in 2017, Buffalo is undefeated coming off of the bye with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins (2019 and 2021) and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s good news for the Bills and bad news for the Green Bay Packers, a team that has never defeated Buffalo in Western New York.
Sean McDermott has the Bills come out of the bye very well
The Buffalo Bills will now continue their 2022 season in a well-rested fashion. In Week 8, Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers. That comes after the Bills had their bye last weekend. That’s bad news for the Packers. Sean McDermott took over as head coach in Buffalo in 2017....
The Patriots Have Become the New “Drought” Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have come a long way since their 17-year playoff drought, which lasted from 2000-2016. The Bills have made the postseason three straight seasons and four of the past five, with another playoff berth looking all but certain in 2022. The Bills drafting quarterback Josh Allen is the...
Two Bills Players Leading Charge to Bring Raising Cane’s to WNY?
The Buffalo Bills are back at it for a Sunday Night Football game this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It's been eight years since Green Bay was in town to play the Bills, with the last one taking place in 2014; when Kyle Orton was the Bills starting quarterback and Mario Williams dominated Aaron Rodgers.
Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports
DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
Bills' Von Miller, Dion Dawkins team up with Wegmans to promote health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Von Miller isn't wasting time integrating himself into the Western New York community. Coming off of the bye week, his Buffalo Bills (5-1) are getting ready for another primetime matchup hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2 and NBC. The...
