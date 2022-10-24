Read full article on original website
Related
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown. Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. The shooting...
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
KSAT 12
BCSO recruits potential deputies from miles away to address jailer shortage
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office faces a shortage of detention officers, so officials are considering other options to fill the ranks, including traveling across the state to recruit new deputies. BCSO announced on social media that it would hold a recruiting and career event in...
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
KSAT 12
How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father
Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man. Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
KSAT 12
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting
'No one is safe with him out on the streets,' Erik Cantu's mother, Victoria Casarez, said of the former officer who shot her son.
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales calls out rival for TV ads claiming he won't prosecute drug cases
Gonzales' campaign said the attack ads' claims about the county's cite-and-release police are completely false.
Man dies after suspected drunk driver wraps car around utility pole, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained by police early Wednesday on intoxication manslaughter charges after wrapping his car around a utility pole, killing his passenger, police say. It happened on the west side of town around 12:10 a.m. on West Commerce at SW 36th Street. According to police,...
tpr.org
Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents
A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
KSAT 12
Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police. On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name. The guardian told police that the student...
One shot, one grazed by bullet during family fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A family altercation turned violent when one man pulled out a gun a fired off shots, hitting one and grazing another at an eastside home late Monday night. It happened around 10:57 p.m. on the 800 block of Richland Drive. When officers arrived, they found two...
Six-year-old San Antonio girl found safe after she was reporting missing
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 6-year-old girl deemed missing after relatives who had her stopped communicating with the child's mother has been found and is safe. Authorities previously said the girl's mother gave a family member permission to be with her child before communication stopped. She is now back with family.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 2