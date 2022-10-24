We’ll keep this one rather short tonight, because only the Rangers could manage to lose to David Quinn and to Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout within a week of each other. On the bright side, at least the Quinn and Georgiev Revenge Tours are done early in the season, each with the Rangers getting a point. Though they lost in the shootout last night, there were some of positives to take from the Georgiev revenge game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO