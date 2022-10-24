Read full article on original website
Rangers Recap: Isles Continue to Have Rangers Number
You would think after the last 8 years or so, I would just expect to take a loss by the Islanders, they have really had the Rangers number in that span. But, what a frustrating loss. Another game with 41 Shots on goal, but this time it was 0 goals. Numerous high danger chances, deflections, screens, Sorokin answered all of it.
NY Rangers Game 8: Rangers at Islanders
The Rangers played a strong game against the defending Stanley Cup champs, and now travel to Queens to face the last place Islanders. The fact the Isles are in last is surprising, but it won’t last. The Flyers won’t stay where they are in the division and are by far a worse team than the Isles. But it’s still fun to say the last place Islanders.
Artemiy Panarin is proving doubters wrong
Heading into the season, there were a few doubts regarding Artemiy Panarin and his ability to produce at a superstar level as he entered his age-31 season. But thus far, Panarin is proving doubters wrong following a “subpar” 2021-2022 season, with a career low (full season) in goals but a career high in points courtesy of 74 assists. The points were one thing, but he seemed “off” for the year, not really driving or dominating play. That has changed this year.
Rangers Recap: The Georgiev Revenge Tour
We’ll keep this one rather short tonight, because only the Rangers could manage to lose to David Quinn and to Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout within a week of each other. On the bright side, at least the Quinn and Georgiev Revenge Tours are done early in the season, each with the Rangers getting a point. Though they lost in the shootout last night, there were some of positives to take from the Georgiev revenge game.
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season
The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing
Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
2 big-money players the Yankees need to trade this off-season
With a payroll of just under $265 million in 2022, the New York Yankees have the third priciest roster in baseball after the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. A lot of dollars are committed to players such as Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton, who didn’t have huge playoff numbers but came through most of the times.
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Rangers recall Julien Gauthier
The Rangers have recalled Julien Gauthier, which is a bit of an ominous sign ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Isles. Both Vitali Kravtsov and Mika Zibanejad suffered injuries in the third period last night against Colorado, but both returned to the game without missing a shift. There could be lingering issues stemming from one of those injuries. Or perhaps the Rangers want a little more scoring punch to the bottom six.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: The first stumble of the 22-23 season
Schedule This Week: 10/25 vs COL, 10/26 @ NYI, 10/29 @ DAL, 10/30 @ ARI. The Rangers had a hockey .500 week, with a strong win against Anaheim followed by a bad OT loss to San Jose and a blowout loss to Columbus at MSG. Live From The Blue Seats...
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Yankees face big coaching staff decision
It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
Yankees’ free-agent outfielder is ‘particularly solid fit’ for AL contender
The New York Yankees have a big one to make when it comes to free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Because if the Yankees don’t want him, someone else will, including the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Free agency...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
