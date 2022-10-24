ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Seat

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Isles Continue to Have Rangers Number

You would think after the last 8 years or so, I would just expect to take a loss by the Islanders, they have really had the Rangers number in that span. But, what a frustrating loss. Another game with 41 Shots on goal, but this time it was 0 goals. Numerous high danger chances, deflections, screens, Sorokin answered all of it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 8: Rangers at Islanders

The Rangers played a strong game against the defending Stanley Cup champs, and now travel to Queens to face the last place Islanders. The fact the Isles are in last is surprising, but it won’t last. The Flyers won’t stay where they are in the division and are by far a worse team than the Isles. But it’s still fun to say the last place Islanders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Artemiy Panarin is proving doubters wrong

Heading into the season, there were a few doubts regarding Artemiy Panarin and his ability to produce at a superstar level as he entered his age-31 season. But thus far, Panarin is proving doubters wrong following a “subpar” 2021-2022 season, with a career low (full season) in goals but a career high in points courtesy of 74 assists. The points were one thing, but he seemed “off” for the year, not really driving or dominating play. That has changed this year.
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: The Georgiev Revenge Tour

We’ll keep this one rather short tonight, because only the Rangers could manage to lose to David Quinn and to Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout within a week of each other. On the bright side, at least the Quinn and Georgiev Revenge Tours are done early in the season, each with the Rangers getting a point. Though they lost in the shootout last night, there were some of positives to take from the Georgiev revenge game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season

The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
theknickswall

The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
Blue Seat

Rangers recall Julien Gauthier

The Rangers have recalled Julien Gauthier, which is a bit of an ominous sign ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Isles. Both Vitali Kravtsov and Mika Zibanejad suffered injuries in the third period last night against Colorado, but both returned to the game without missing a shift. There could be lingering issues stemming from one of those injuries. Or perhaps the Rangers want a little more scoring punch to the bottom six.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games

Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
NJ.com

Yankees face big coaching staff decision

It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
NJ.com

Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
NHL

Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL

BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return

The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
CHICAGO, IL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
441
Followers
2K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy