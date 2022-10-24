Read full article on original website
Letter: If you value education, vote for Katrina Shankland
I am currently the president of the Stevens Point Area Public School Board. However, the thoughts and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are my personal thoughts and opinions and are NOT made on behalf of the school board. I believe that education is the key that unlocks...
Shankland honored by county EMS group
Assemblywoman Katrina Shankland (Stevens Point) has been recognized for her work on behalf of first responders. Shankland was at the Portage County EMS Association annual banquet on Oct. 25, where she was treated to dinner with area first responders. She was presented with the President’s Award in recognition of her bipartisan efforts to introduce and pass the 2021 Wisconsin Act 115 into law.
With questions over license denials, Wausau committee explains decision-making process
With questions raised over how Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee decides on applications for certain licenses, the standing committee held an educational presentation on the process for screening, approving or denying applications. “We have had some questions on that lately and there are some legal requirements that we...
Witte Column: People make the community
Every day we meet people in our community. The guy helping me at Frank’s hardware, the girl checking me out at Festival Foods, the servers at Point After, the staff here at the Portage County Business Council, our great Ambassadors, my Board of Directors. All of these people I see on a daily or weekly basis.
School board to decide the future of Merrill School building
At the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 26, the Oshkosh Area School District board members will vote to determine the future of the soon-to-be vacant Merrill School building. The school district plans to demolish the school and use that area for an Olympic size track and field. According to Deputy Superintendent...
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation
A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
William “Bill” Gile, 86
William “Bill” Gile, 86 of Stevens Point, passed away on October 24, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center – River Region. Bill was born November 15, 1935, in Grand Rapids Michigan to Fred and Ruth (Leber) Gile. Bill married Caroline Radomski on May 18, 1957, at St....
Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
Guth Farms finds success no-till planting vegetables into cover crops
BANCROFT, Wis. – Farmers throughout Wisconsin are consistently utilizing no-till planting for growing soybeans, corn, wheat and alfalfa. Guth Farms, Inc. one such farm that successfully produces a variety of vegetables by no-tilling them into cover crops. The fifth-generation family farm in Portage County is currently owned and operated...
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
Plover K9 competes for grant dollars
The Plover Police Department is one of several agencies competing for $15,000 in grant money. Plover has one police dog, K9 Karma, who is partnered with Officer Jeremy Anderson. The two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois has been with PPD since late 2021. Karma, like all K9 dogs in Portage Co., is a dual-purpose dog, trained in tracking people and drugs.
Gaylord L. Lepper, 88
Gaylord L. Lepper, age 88, of Mosinee, passed away peacefully, on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital-Plover with his family at his side. He was born on April 7, 1934, in Stevens Point, a son of the late Walter and Ruby (Philbrick) Lepper. Gaylord attended P.J. Jacobs High...
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
Wisconsin Rapids man busted during drug sting in Stevens Point
A Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a signature bond after being arrested during a downtown drug sting. Eric Eaves, 43, made his b...
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
Waupaca’s stranger things
Waupaca attained pop culture fame when an actor in the television series “Stranger Things” wore a T-shirt of a leaping whitetail buck with the words: Waupaca, Wis. The now-trendy T-shirt can be purchased online from a variety of purveyors. The show takes place in small-town Indiana and a group of young friends experience unexplainable supernatural forces.
