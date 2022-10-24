Read full article on original website
EDF report predicts drop in yield due to climate change
(Radio Iowa) – A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) tries to predict how climate change will affect Midwest crop yields in the next decade and beyond. E-D-F lead senior scientist Eileen McLellan says the report finds climate change will bring corn yields down more than five percent across all Iowa counties. “There’s no question that things are going to get much, much, much worse by 2050. But some of the adaptations, like shifting to a different crop, are going to take quite a few years to implement,” she says. The report’s climate models predict that by 2030, Iowa will see more warm days that are good for corn growth, but will see even more days of extreme heat that will stunt yields.
Grassley, Reynolds lead Iowa Youth Straw Poll early results
DES MOINES – More than 13,000 students across Iowa made their voices heard by participating in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll today. Students in K-12 schools were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun learning activity to engage young people in civics.
Parts of Iowa lagging behind in harvest
(Radio Iowa) – The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest — while 82 percent of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.
Automation of sound warning to increase safety in Iowa work zones
(Ames, Iowa/Iowa DOT News) – Making sure you are paying attention when you’re driving near those working on the road is essential to helping you avoid a crash and keeping everyone in the area safe, the main priority of the Iowa Department of Transportation. Last year we told you about a program that added a loud noise to a piece of equipment known as an attenuator. An attenuator is typically a trailer pulled by a large truck. Their purpose is to block oncoming traffic from entering a work zone and they are designed to take a hit instead of a worker if a driver happens to not be paying attention. While we’ve seen success with adding sound to this equipment, the next step to keeping you safer on the road is to automate the triggering of the noise.
Report finds errors in unemployment checks issued in spring 2020
(Radio Iowa) – A report from State Auditor Rob Sand shows about $240,000 worth of state unemployment checks were written to prisoners and dead people in the early months of the pandemic. Iowa Workforce Development officials say the agency saw an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims between March and...
Fire fighters and area farmers battled 350 acre field fire for four hours Sunday
(Radio Iowa) – Due to parched conditions, field fires are popping up around the state this fall. A fire south of the golf course in Sidney on Sunday was finally contained after it scorched nearly 350 acres. Dustin Sheldon is the assistant fire chief in Sidney. He says firefighters in all but one town in Fremont County and some units from neighboring Page County battled the blaze — and local farmers cut fire breaks. “We probably had 10 to 12 discs out in the fields, trying flank the fire,” he says.
Powerball jackpot bringing in more players
(Radio Iowa) – The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s (Wednesday) drawing has hit 700 million dollars and is likely to go higher. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this is when those who aren’t regular players start to take notice. “It’s definitely at the point where people are just talking about it everywhere you go and so that is causing a lot of interest in the game and that in turn is driving the jackpot just further and further up,” she says. Neubauer says sales pick up so much, the jackpot can change several times before the drawing.
Iowa alcohol-related deaths shoot up in last decade
(Radio Iowa) – Information gathered by the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy shows an increase in alcohol-related deaths from 440 in 2011 to 827 in 2021. The director of the office. Dale Woolery, says the pandemic could be part of the reason for the increase. “I think some of that happened regardless of the pandemic, but the pandemic it seems, may have exacerbated, not just excessive alcohol use, but the use of other addictive or intoxicating substances,” Woolery says.
