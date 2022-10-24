Read full article on original website
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
On This Date: A Hendrick Motorsports Plane Crashes On Its Way To A NASCAR Race At Martinsville Speedway
I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was October 24, 2004 – 18 years ago today. Jimmie Johnson had just won the 2004 Subway 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a cool, cloudy day at the track, and everybody started slowly filing out of the grandstands after the race.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Larson, Chastain rise after Homestead-Miami
NASCAR’s annual trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway didn’t disappoint on Sunday. Defending champion Kyle Larson – who was eliminated from the playoffs two weeks ago – dominated the race for his third victory of the season. With one race left in the Round of 8, there are...
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
FOX Sports
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
NBC Sports
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway
Seven drivers will be searching for spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race of the Round of 8. Joey Logano secured one of the four positions with a win at Las Vegas. None of the playoff contenders won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson scored in a runaway, so three championship spots are available Sunday.
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
NASCAR Truck Series set for big driver changes in 2023
The NASCAR Truck Series is set for major changes involving drivers and teams in 2023. What are these changes and which drivers could be joining the series?
Buescher Rebounds for 13th in Homestead
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford. Buescher began the day inside the top-10 as he and teammate Brad Keselowski both advanced to the final round of Saturday’s single-car qualifying. With the eighth-quickest lap on Saturday, Buescher earned his 10th top-10 starting spot of the season.
Kyle Larson plays Playoff spoiler, wins at Homestead
Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form. Larson swept both Stage wins and led 199 of the race’s 267...
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Earn Thrilling Fourth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “We had a bad fast Huk Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To start 32nd and finish fourth, plus rebound from a slow pit stop, is a pretty good recovery. Our Chevy was pretty tight all day, but were able to free it up and get better and better. We didn’t spend a lot of time in clean air, but I think if we would have got up there a little bit earlier we could have made some adjustments to the Huk Chevy that probably could have helped us pass the next couple of cars. At one point in the final run, I thought we were going to run the top-three cars down. We were making good lap times and gained a couple of tenths on them. At the end of the day we finished fourth. Homestead-Miami Speedway is so much fun. I love coming here.”
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson Dominates at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Third Win of 2022
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Doran Racing and Kody Swanson Win Two Series Championships Saturday
“Championship Saturday” was just that for Lebanon, Ohio-based Doran Racing and its driver, Kody Swanson, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Doran-Dyson Racing won the entrant championship in the top division of USAC, Silver Crown, when Swanson finished fourth in that series’ 100-lap season finale and earned an unprecedented seventh driver championship in the series. Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, is the winningest driver in the series’ history.
Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1. "The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day."
Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance
● Chase Briscoe’s approach to the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, has shifted drastically since the season’s first visit to the Virginia short track in March. Briscoe enters Sunday’s race in a must-win position, eighth in the playoff standings and 44 points below the cutoff line to advance to the following weekend’s Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Should Briscoe take home the victory, he will leave with the ornate grandfather clock traditionally awarded to the Martinsville race winner and, more importantly, lock himself into the chance to compete for his first Cup Series championship in just his second season.
Daniel Dye Signed to Compete Full-Time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2023
This afternoon at Daytona International Speedway, GMS Racing officials announced a new addition to the team’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 racing season. There will be a familiar face in a new place, as the two-time series championship winning team promotes Daniel Dye to drive the new No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for a full-time effort next year.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0