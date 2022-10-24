Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
PPIR hosting drive-thru holiday light show
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Raceway will host the Magic of Lights festival, a holiday lights display featuring dozens of light designs and over a million individual LED lights. The Magic of Lights is a family-friendly holiday event; a drive-through experience designed for families to enjoy from the comfort […]
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
FOX21News.com
Pet of the Week: Guffey
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
FOX21News.com
CSPD wins community policing award
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
New drive-thru holiday display to feature over a million lights in Colorado
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR), near Colorado Springs, is kicking things off early with the opening of its 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday display. This year, the drive-thru experience will include dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, digital...
FOX21News.com
D11 Teacher Receives Check
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
FOX21News.com
New classroom at D11
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
Colorado Springs teacher awarded $6,500 by Ent.
Kindergarden teacher, Wendy Latka, didn't expect to be handed a check for $6,500.00 when she went to work this morning.
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber Recognized
Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Update on deadly Douglas County shooting. The Douglas...
Average first snowfall of the season for Colorado Springs is today!
With snow possible on Thursday, our first snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs could come right on time...climatologically speaking.
Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway
If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Colorado Springs creates the model for helping homeless
As Mayor John Suthers nears the end of two terms, his successes are obvious. New buildings and construction cranes are everywhere. Complaints about potholes swallowing Smart Cars have transitioned to complaints about too much road repair. Among the more important improvements of recent years involves what we see much less...
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reports a healthy baby giraffe
The baby giraffe born on Oct. 19 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) is healthy and thriving, said a CMZ representative on Sunday, Oct. 23.
KKTV
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
KKTV
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
Comments / 0