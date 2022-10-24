ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

KXRM

PPIR hosting drive-thru holiday light show

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Raceway will host the Magic of Lights festival, a holiday lights display featuring dozens of light designs and over a million individual LED lights. The Magic of Lights is a family-friendly holiday event; a drive-through experience designed for families to enjoy from the comfort […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet of the Week: Guffey

Pet of the Week: Guffey
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

CSPD wins community policing award

CSPD wins community policing award
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

D11 Teacher Receives Check

D11 Teacher Receives Check
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

New classroom at D11

New classroom at D11
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber Recognized

Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Update on deadly Douglas County shooting. The Douglas...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway

If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
PUEBLO, CO

