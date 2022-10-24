ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Could Kyle Busch have replaced Kurt Busch?

With Kurt Busch officially announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, could 23XI Racing have been a landing spot for Kyle?. Kurt Busch recently announced that he will not return to 23XI Racing as a full-time driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement that many expected given the fact that he still hasn’t returned since his accident at Pocono Raceway.
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four

Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
FLORIDA STATE
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team

Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway

A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Homestead shuffles Cup playoff standings

William Byron moved into a transfer spot to the Cup championship race after placing 12th this past weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron entered the race six points behind Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot in the Cup playoff standings. Byron is five points ahead of Hamlin heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Earn Thrilling Fourth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “We had a bad fast Huk Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To start 32nd and finish fourth, plus rebound from a slow pit stop, is a pretty good recovery. Our Chevy was pretty tight all day, but were able to free it up and get better and better. We didn’t spend a lot of time in clean air, but I think if we would have got up there a little bit earlier we could have made some adjustments to the Huk Chevy that probably could have helped us pass the next couple of cars. At one point in the final run, I thought we were going to run the top-three cars down. We were making good lap times and gained a couple of tenths on them. At the end of the day we finished fourth. Homestead-Miami Speedway is so much fun. I love coming here.”
Doran Racing and Kody Swanson Win Two Series Championships Saturday

“Championship Saturday” was just that for Lebanon, Ohio-based Doran Racing and its driver, Kody Swanson, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Doran-Dyson Racing won the entrant championship in the top division of USAC, Silver Crown, when Swanson finished fourth in that series’ 100-lap season finale and earned an unprecedented seventh driver championship in the series. Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, is the winningest driver in the series’ history.
LEBANON, OH
Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Martinsville Speedway

BELL AT MARTINSVILLE: Christopher Bell heads to Martinsville Speedway to make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 0.526-mile track. At the spring race earlier this year Bell started seventh and by lap three was up to fifth. Bell started stage two second, but the handling worsened over a long run and cost him some positions on track. A pit stop penalty during the final stage cost him a lap to the field and without many cautions the team couldn’t get back on the lead lap, resulting in a 20th-place finish.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank to Honor Matt Kenseth at Martinsville

RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank will honor Matt Kenseth and his upcoming induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame with a special paint scheme on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Kenseth, who scored Jack Roush’s first Cup championship in 2003, originally piloted the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford in 2012 and this weekend’s scheme will be a nod to that originally livery.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
2023 calendar: NASCAR Whelen Euro Series set for historical season

From Finland’s frozen lakes to the woods of Belgium, in 2023 the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary with a season to remember. The official European NASCAR series will take on six NASCAR GPs, a total of 24 championship races – with Germany returning in the calendar – and two All-Star non-championship events.
Three Past Winners - Thomas, Ballou and Leary - Enter 26th Oval Nationals

Three more past winners are among the latest entries into the November 3rd, 4th and 5th 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. The trio is made up of three-time and defending champion Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, and Robert Ballou. In addition, Justin Grant, and Brady Bacon, who are currently ranked first and second respectively in the USAC National Sprint Car point standings, have also submitted their entries.
ALABAMA STATE
