Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
NASCAR: Could Kyle Busch have replaced Kurt Busch?
With Kurt Busch officially announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, could 23XI Racing have been a landing spot for Kyle?. Kurt Busch recently announced that he will not return to 23XI Racing as a full-time driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement that many expected given the fact that he still hasn’t returned since his accident at Pocono Raceway.
The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession
NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
NASCAR Truck Series set for big driver changes in 2023
The NASCAR Truck Series is set for major changes involving drivers and teams in 2023. What are these changes and which drivers could be joining the series?
NASCAR elimination scenarios: How each driver makes the Championship 4
The seven drivers competing for the three remaining spots to vie for the NASCAR Cup Series championship can take different approaches to earning those spots. But the consensus is that they will all have to do one thing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway: They must qualify well Saturday. This season's...
Martinsville TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR is set to invade Martinsville, Virginia. The half-mile of Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. The action begins on Thursday and concludes with Sunday’s Xfinity 500. View the Martinsville tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. This is the final playoff...
Kyle Larson plays Playoff spoiler, wins at Homestead
Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form. Larson swept both Stage wins and led 199 of the race’s 267...
Brad Keselowski | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17th there this spring.
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson Dominates at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Third Win of 2022
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
RFK Weekly Advance | Martinsville II
RFK is coming off an impressive qualifying effort for both its Ford Mustangs this spring in the eighth race of the season. Chris Buescher advanced to the final round of qualifying and posted the fourth-quickest lap time, while Brad Keselowski qualified ninth. It marked then the first time of 2022...
Chris Buescher | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Buescher is set for his 15th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has one top-10 (P9), which came in last fall’s race. In that event he drove from the 15th starting spot to his career-best Martinsville finish.
Daniel Dye Signed to Compete Full-Time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2023
This afternoon at Daytona International Speedway, GMS Racing officials announced a new addition to the team’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 racing season. There will be a familiar face in a new place, as the two-time series championship winning team promotes Daniel Dye to drive the new No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for a full-time effort next year.
