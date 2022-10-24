ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVG

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The List

Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?

Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
Health Digest

What Causes Red Ear Syndrome

Red ear syndrome (RES) refers to a series of burning sensations and reddening of the external ear, as per a 2013 study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. The condition has remained a mystery since it was first discovered in 1994. In fact, its prevalence is unknown, and it appears to be a rare disorder, with only about 100 published cases in the medical literature. Furthermore, opinions are divided about the classification and treatment of red ear syndrome, according to the American Academy of Dermatologists Association (AAD).
Health Digest

Is A Scab On A Mole Cause For Concern?

Moles are a fairly common skin lesion that can crop up anywhere on the skin (via WebMD). They occur when skin cells, called melanocytes, grow together in a cluster instead of being spread evenly throughout the skin. Most of the time, moles are not dangerous. However, there is the risk that certain moles could turn into skin cancer.
Health Digest

How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?

Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
wegotthiscovered.com

Britney Spears shades Selena Gomez in IG post, calls her a hypocrite

On Tuesday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to shade someone (what else is new?) and this time she took a dig at Selena Gomez who has been publicly supportive of Britney throughout the years. In the post, Spears refers to Gomez as a hypocrite because of a video she...
netflixjunkie.com

How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic

When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
Daily Mail

Matthew Perry says viewers can determine what drug he was using while filming Friends by looking at his body type on episodes of the show: 'When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol'

Matthew Perry has shared a tongue-in-cheek guide to how you can tell what drugs he was using during his years in Friends, simply based off his appearance in the show. Perry, 53, laid bare the intimate details of his battle with substance abuse in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which drops on November 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
Healthymeal

Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes

Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy