Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired...
Oldest Tennessee lawmaker, Rep. Barbara Cooper, dies at 93
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Barbara Cooper, who served in the General Assembly for more than 25 years, has died. She was 93. House Minority Leader Karen Camper on Wednesday confirmed the death of the Memphis Democrat. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague...
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
Best Places To Live In California In 2022
Many people love living in California for its laid-back culture and diverse climate featuring beaches, desert and mountains. Whether you want to live on the coast or inland, the Golden State offers something for everybody. If you’re wondering where the best places to live in California are, our guide can...
Sunshine and dry for now
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 53 degrees. Winds: SE 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 80 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers...
